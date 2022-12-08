LONDON — Thirteen players scored during North Laurel’s 49th District rout of Oneida Baptist on Thursday.
The No. 3 ranked Jaguars (5-0 overall, 1-0 vs. 49th District opponents) cruised to an easy 64-point win while hitting the century mark by securing a 105-41 decision over the Mountain Lions.
The Jaguars put the clamp down on Oneida Baptist’s Canaan Tyree, who entered the contest averaging 47 points. He was limited to two field goals and four points during the game.
Ryan Davidson turned in an impressive effort, leading all scorers with 27 points. He was one of five North Laurel players to score in double figures.
Brody Brock finished with 17 points while Reed Sheppard (15 points), Colton Rawlings (11 points), and Kyler Elza (10 points) followed.
Daniel Etokwindo led Oneida Baptist with 19 points while teammate Jacob Rogers finished with eight points.
“I really liked the way we shared the ball tonight,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “We made the extra pass several times tonight. It was good to get everyone in the game and get some varsity minutes. Those guys work hard every day in practice and it's great to be able to reward them. We have a tough road ahead so we have to get back to work tomorrow.”
Davidson poured in 10 points in the first quarter while Sheppard added seven points, and Brock scored five point to give North Laurel a 28-13 lead in the first quarter.
Davidson continued to dominate in the second quarter, adding nine points while Elza hit two 3-pointers, and scored eight points to push the Jaguars’ lead to 58-15 at halftime.
Brock hit five field goals in the third quarter, and scored 10 points while Sheppard, and Davidson each scored eight points apiece, as North Laurel took a comfortable 86-29 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Seven different players scored for the Jaguars during the finals eight minutes, as North Laurel wrapped up the win.
The Jaguars will be back in action Saturday at Barren County, playing against Bowling Green in the Don Franklin Barren Hoops Classic. They’ll travel to Louisville Sunday, and face-off against Philadelphia’s Imhotep Carter in the Kentucky Play-by-Play Classic.
The Mountaineers will travel to play Middlesboro Friday.
