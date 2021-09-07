DANVILLE — It was a great weekend for the North Laurel boys’ and girls’ cross country teams as they competed in the EG Plummer Invitational on Saturday.
The boys’ team came away with the top prize, placing first with 69 points while the girls’ team turned in a second-place effort with 35 points.
Lady Jaguar Taylor Allen took home first-place honors in the girls’ race, finishing with a time of 20:57.86. Teammate Lauren Crouch placed in the top 10 with a sixth-place effort. She turned in a time of 23:27.57.
Josh Hoskins led the boys’ team with a fifth-place finish (19:40.29) while Alex Garcia placed seventh with a time of 19:49.08.
Complete North Laurel’s boys’ and girls’ team and individual results are listed below.
EG Plummer Invitational
Girls Team Results
1. Taylor County 30, 2. North Laurel 35, 3. Boyle County 60, 4. Burgin 114.
Girls Individual Results
North Laurel (2nd, 35 points)
1st Taylor Allen 20:57.86
6th Lauren Crouch 23:27.57
11th McKinley Mastin 23:57.00
16th Sienna Sizemore 24:46.51
17th Riley Vickers 24:57.14
28th Katie Keen 29:58.16
30th Haiden Moses 30:12.47
Boys Team Results
1. North Laurel 69, 2. Danville 86, 3. Larue County 90, 4. Boyle County 100, 5. Mercer County 113, 6. Grayson County 114, 7. Burgin 155, 8. North Hardin Christian School 182, 9. Garrard County 1915th Josh Hoskins 19:40.29
7th Alex Garcia 19.49.08
19th Jace King 21:03.75
20th Xander Harris 21:11.21
21st Caleb Caldwell 21:14.65
28th Noah Hampton 22:54.78
32nd Trenton Pool 23:14.20
