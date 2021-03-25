SOMERSET — North Laurel’s boys’ and girls’ track teams placed third, and fifth respectively during this past weekend’s Warrior Invitational while South Laurel’s boys’ team placed eighth while the girls’ team turned in a seventh-place effort.
Corbin boys’ and girls’ track teams both turned in first-place finishes with the Redhounds managing to slip past host Southwestern with 108.5 points. Williamsburg placed sixth with 58 points while South Laurel (7th, 49), and Whitley County (13th, eight), followed.
Corbin (101 points), Ryle (91), Somerset (88), Pulaski County (78), and North Laurel (70), rounded out the top five teams on the girls’ side, while Corbin, Southwestern (105.5), North Laurel (101, Ryle (93), and Somerset (61) rounded out the top five teams on the boys’ side. South Laurel finished eighth with 44 points while Williamsburg (11th, 30.5), and Whitley County (13th, six) followed.
Team Individual Girls finishes
North Laurel
100 METER DASH
14.69 Haley Griebel 9th
200 METER DASH
28.84 Davie Smith 5th
800 METER RUN
2:28.95 Olivia Rudder 2nd
1600 METER RUN
6:21.66 Kennedy Sizemore 9th
6:39.45 Riley Vickers 14th
3200 METER RUN
13:03.98 Taylor Allen 1st
300 METER HURDLES
57.92 Kennedy Sizemore 6th
4X100 METER RELAY
57.67 Relay Team 3rd
4X200 METER RELAY
2:01.14 Relay Team 2nd
4X400 METER RELAY
4:45.75 Relay Team 5th
4X800 METER RELAY
11:20.76 Relay Team 2nd
HIGH JUMP
4-0 Kinsley Blair 9th
LONG JUMP
13-0.5 Lauren Kizito 7th
DISCUS
61-5 Mea Anderson 3rd
51-11 Chelsey Hammons 11th
SHOT PUT
27-5 Mea Anderson 3rd
24- Chelsey Hammons 4th
South Laurel
100 METER DASH
16.53 Emma Flynn 17th
16.76 Haley Harris 19th
200 METER DASH
35.92 Haley Harris 20th
400 METER DASH
1:12.49 Autumn Bales 5th
1:17.57 Reagan Messer 11th
800 METER RUN
2:18.09 Phoebe McCowan 1st
3:12.85 Hannah Tapscott 17th
1600 METER RUN
5:15.81 Phoebe McCowan 1st
6:50.47 Hannah Tapscott 15th
3200 METER RUN
18:45.85 Isabella DeRose 11th
300 METER HURDLES
1:05.67 Autumn Howard 8th
4X100 METER RELAY
1:08.90 Relay Team 9th
4X200 METER RELAY
2:16.88 Relay Team 9th
4X400 METER RELAY
4:53.48 Relay Team 6th
LONG JUMP
13-3 Autumn Bales 6th
10-10 Mallorie Perkins 10th
DISCUS
93-1 Grace Leis 1st
53-6 Klee Smith 10th
SHOT PUT
27-8 Grace Leis 2nd
22-0 Klee Smith 9th
Team Individual Boys finishes
North Laurel
100 METER DASH
11.85 Gamarious Isby 1st
12.01 Grant Woods 5th
200 METER DASH
27.05 Austin Johnson 12th
27.52 Henry Chappell 14th
400 METER DASH
55.21 Alex Garcia 1st
1:07.66 Ethan Medlock 16th
800 METER RUN
2:20.40 Aspen Sizemore 14th
1600 METER RUN
5:10.58 Cole Osborne 12th
5:28.74 Xander Harris 17th
3200 METER RUN
11:44.75 Tommy Monhollen 8th
12:03.73 Josh Hoskins 12th
110 METER HURDLES
19.76 Austin Johnson 5th
20.27 Henry Chappell 7th
300 METER HURDLES
51.07 Justin Johnson 6th
4X100 METER RELAY
48.04 Relay Team 4th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:38.73 Relay Team 2nd
4X400 METER RELAY
3:48.65 Relay Team 1st
4X800 METER RELAY
9:20.82 Relay Team 4th
LONG JUMP
19-10.5 Alex Garcia 3rd
15-1.25 Tucker Warren 15th
POLE VAULT
9-0 Grant Woods 2nd
8-0 Aspen Sizemore 4th
DISCUS
123-8 Luke Robinson 1st
74-2 Caleb Middleton 12th
SHOT PUT
39-11 Luke Robinson 2nd
36-10 Connor Sizemore 7th
South Laurel
100 METER DASH
14.17 Riley Spitser 23rd
17.02 Lucas Epperson 26th
200 METER DASH
25.10 Chris Greer 8th
30.05 Riley Spitser 25th
400 METER DASH
56.68 Will McCowan 5th
1:04.18 Josh Fee 13th
800 METER RUN
2:09.07 Jacob Tapscott 2nd
1600 METER RUN
4:50.16 Will Stanko 2nd
5:03.60 Jacob Tapscott 9th
3200 METER RUN
10:31.75 Will Stanko 2nd
300 METER HURDLES
1:01.65 Efrayim Deandrade 12th
4X100 METER RELAY
58.90 Relay Team 10th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:45.70 Relay Team 5th
4X400 METER RELAY
4:02.81 Relay Team 4th
4X800 METER RELAY
9:07.49 Relay Team 3rd
LONG JUMP
16-7.5 Cody Blevins 9th
14-4.25 Efrayim Deandrade 17th
SHOT PUT
22-10 Wally Garrett 23rd
Warrior Invitational
Girls Team Scores
1. Corbin 101, 2. Ryle 91, 3. Somerset 88, 4. Pulaski County 78, 5. North Laurel 70, 6. Williamsburg 58, 7. South Laurel 49, 8. Southwestern 31, 9. Ryle B 31, 10. Bluegrass United Home School 16 11. Bell County 12, 12. Somerset Christian School 9, 13. Whitley County 8, 14. McCreary Central 3, 15. Casey County 2.
Boys Team Scores
1. Corbin 108.50, 2. Southwestern 105.50, 3. North Laurel 101, 4. Ryle 93, 5. Somerset 61, 6. Pulaski County 55, No. 7 Bell County 50.50, 8. South Laurel 44, 9. Williamsburg 30.50, 10. Casey County 12, 11. Southwestern B 11, 12. Russell County 10, 13. Whitley County 6, 14. Bluegrass United Home School 6, 15. Ryle B 3, 16. McCreary Central 2.
