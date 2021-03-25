SOMERSET — North Laurel’s boys’ and girls’ track teams placed third, and fifth respectively during this past weekend’s Warrior Invitational while South Laurel’s boys’ team placed eighth while the girls’ team turned in a seventh-place effort.

Corbin boys’ and girls’ track teams both turned in first-place finishes with the Redhounds managing to slip past host Southwestern with 108.5 points. Williamsburg placed sixth with 58 points while South Laurel (7th, 49), and Whitley County (13th, eight), followed.

Corbin (101 points), Ryle (91), Somerset (88), Pulaski County (78), and North Laurel (70), rounded out the top five teams on the girls’ side, while Corbin, Southwestern (105.5), North Laurel (101, Ryle (93), and Somerset (61) rounded out the top five teams on the boys’ side. South Laurel finished eighth with 44 points while Williamsburg (11th, 30.5), and Whitley County (13th, six) followed.

Team Individual Girls finishes

North Laurel

100 METER DASH

14.69 Haley Griebel 9th

200 METER DASH

28.84 Davie Smith 5th

800 METER RUN

2:28.95 Olivia Rudder 2nd

1600 METER RUN

6:21.66 Kennedy Sizemore 9th

6:39.45 Riley Vickers 14th

3200 METER RUN

13:03.98 Taylor Allen 1st

300 METER HURDLES

57.92 Kennedy Sizemore 6th

4X100 METER RELAY

57.67 Relay Team 3rd

4X200 METER RELAY

2:01.14 Relay Team 2nd

4X400 METER RELAY

4:45.75 Relay Team 5th

4X800 METER RELAY

11:20.76 Relay Team 2nd

HIGH JUMP

4-0 Kinsley Blair 9th

LONG JUMP

13-0.5 Lauren Kizito 7th

DISCUS

61-5 Mea Anderson 3rd

51-11 Chelsey Hammons 11th

SHOT PUT

27-5 Mea Anderson 3rd

24- Chelsey Hammons 4th

South Laurel

100 METER DASH

16.53 Emma Flynn 17th

16.76 Haley Harris 19th

200 METER DASH

35.92 Haley Harris 20th

400 METER DASH

1:12.49 Autumn Bales 5th

1:17.57 Reagan Messer 11th

800 METER RUN

2:18.09 Phoebe McCowan 1st

3:12.85 Hannah Tapscott 17th

1600 METER RUN

5:15.81 Phoebe McCowan 1st

6:50.47 Hannah Tapscott 15th

3200 METER RUN

18:45.85 Isabella DeRose 11th

300 METER HURDLES

1:05.67 Autumn Howard 8th

4X100 METER RELAY

1:08.90 Relay Team 9th

4X200 METER RELAY

2:16.88 Relay Team 9th

4X400 METER RELAY

4:53.48 Relay Team 6th

LONG JUMP

13-3 Autumn Bales 6th

10-10 Mallorie Perkins 10th

DISCUS

93-1 Grace Leis 1st

53-6 Klee Smith 10th

SHOT PUT

27-8 Grace Leis 2nd

22-0 Klee Smith 9th

Team Individual Boys finishes

North Laurel

100 METER DASH

11.85 Gamarious Isby 1st

12.01 Grant Woods 5th

200 METER DASH

27.05 Austin Johnson 12th

27.52 Henry Chappell 14th

400 METER DASH

55.21 Alex Garcia 1st

1:07.66 Ethan Medlock 16th

800 METER RUN

2:20.40 Aspen Sizemore 14th

1600 METER RUN

5:10.58 Cole Osborne 12th

5:28.74 Xander Harris 17th

3200 METER RUN

11:44.75 Tommy Monhollen 8th

12:03.73 Josh Hoskins 12th

110 METER HURDLES

19.76 Austin Johnson 5th

20.27 Henry Chappell 7th

300 METER HURDLES

51.07 Justin Johnson 6th

4X100 METER RELAY

48.04 Relay Team 4th

4X200 METER RELAY

1:38.73 Relay Team 2nd

4X400 METER RELAY

3:48.65 Relay Team 1st

4X800 METER RELAY

9:20.82 Relay Team 4th

LONG JUMP

19-10.5 Alex Garcia 3rd

15-1.25 Tucker Warren 15th

POLE VAULT

9-0 Grant Woods 2nd

8-0 Aspen Sizemore 4th

DISCUS

123-8 Luke Robinson 1st

74-2 Caleb Middleton 12th

SHOT PUT

39-11 Luke Robinson 2nd

36-10 Connor Sizemore 7th

South Laurel

100 METER DASH

14.17 Riley Spitser 23rd

17.02 Lucas Epperson 26th

200 METER DASH

25.10 Chris Greer 8th

30.05 Riley Spitser 25th

400 METER DASH

56.68 Will McCowan 5th

1:04.18 Josh Fee 13th

800 METER RUN

2:09.07 Jacob Tapscott 2nd

1600 METER RUN

4:50.16 Will Stanko 2nd

5:03.60 Jacob Tapscott 9th

3200 METER RUN

10:31.75 Will Stanko 2nd

300 METER HURDLES

1:01.65 Efrayim Deandrade 12th

4X100 METER RELAY

58.90 Relay Team 10th

4X200 METER RELAY

1:45.70 Relay Team 5th

4X400 METER RELAY

4:02.81 Relay Team 4th

4X800 METER RELAY

9:07.49 Relay Team 3rd

LONG JUMP

16-7.5 Cody Blevins 9th

14-4.25 Efrayim Deandrade 17th

SHOT PUT

22-10 Wally Garrett 23rd

Warrior Invitational

Girls Team Scores

1. Corbin 101, 2. Ryle 91, 3. Somerset 88, 4. Pulaski County 78, 5. North Laurel 70, 6. Williamsburg 58, 7. South Laurel 49, 8. Southwestern 31, 9. Ryle B 31, 10. Bluegrass United Home School 16 11. Bell County 12, 12. Somerset Christian School 9, 13. Whitley County 8, 14. McCreary Central 3, 15. Casey County 2.

Boys Team Scores

1. Corbin 108.50, 2. Southwestern 105.50, 3. North Laurel 101, 4. Ryle 93, 5. Somerset 61, 6. Pulaski County 55, No. 7 Bell County 50.50, 8. South Laurel 44, 9. Williamsburg 30.50, 10. Casey County 12, 11. Southwestern B 11, 12. Russell County 10, 13. Whitley County 6, 14. Bluegrass United Home School 6, 15. Ryle B 3, 16. McCreary Central 2.

