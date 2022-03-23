SOMERSET — North Laurel’s and South Laurel’s boys’ and girls’ track and field teams participated in Tuesday’s Somerset All-Comers Meet with each team turning in impressive results.
On the girls’ side, South Laurel placed fourth out of 17 teams with 75 points while North Laurel turned in a seventh-place effort with 45 points.
On the boys’ side, South Laurel placed fourth (78 points) out of 18 teams while North Laurel placed eighth with 32 points.
For each teams’ individual results, please see below:
Somerset All-Comers
Girls’ Teams’ Results
1. Pulaski County 123; 2. Rockcastle County 87; 3. Southwestern 78; 4. South Laurel 75; 5. Somerset 62; 6. Madison Southern 53; 7. North Laurel 45; 8. Leslie County 40; 9. Adair County 31; 10. Whitley County 23; 11. Williamsburg 18; 12. Jackson County 15; 13. Mccreary Central 9; 14. Russell County 8; 14. Lynn Camp 8; 16. Model 1; 16. Pineville 1.
Somerset All-Comers
Girls’ Individual Results
North Laurel
100 METER DASH
14.75 Makayla Mastin 21st
15.01 Reagan Willis 26th
17.17 Chelsey Hammons 45th
17.18 Mea Anderson 46th
400 METER DASH
1:08.42 Taylor Allen 8th
1:11.79 Belle Chappell 12th
1:13.15 McKinley Mastin 14th
1:18.65 Reagan Willis 26th
800 METER RUN
2:34.15 Taylor Allen 3rd
2:51.15 Haiden Moses 9th
3:14.54 Reagan Willis 14th
1600 METER RUN
5:39.23 Taylor Allen 2nd
6:13.73 McKinley Mastin 6th
4X100 METER RELAY
1:00.49 Relay Team 7th
4X200 METER RELAY
2:06.22 Relay Team 7th
4X800 METER RELAY
11:07.87 Relay Team 2nd
DISCUS
78-6 Chelsey Hammons 3rd
62-6 Mea Anderson 9th
45-5 Katie Kidd 15th
SHOT PUT
27-3 Chelsey Hammons 4th
27-2 Mea Anderson 5th
23-7 Katie Kidd 11th
South Laurel
100 METER DASH
13.26 Gracie Hoskins 4th
13.81 Kyla Hueser 8th
15.93 Emma Flynn 37th
15.94 Haley Harris 39th
200 METER DASH
27.40 Gracie Hoskins 3rd
28.48 Kyla Hueser 6th
31.58 Ashlyn Davis 19th
400 METER DASH
1:15.12 Reagan Messer 18th
1:19.57 Jessie Crusen 29th
1:28.25 Carolyn Fugate 39th
1:28.40 Autumn Whicker 40th
800 METER RUN
3:04.41 Tiffany Greer 11th
3:12.91 Hannah Tapscott 13th
1600 METER RUN
6:26.67 Lindsay Cox 8th
6:56.66 Hannah Tapscott 12th
3200 METER RUN
16:27.28 Skylar Lainhart 6th
16:56.60 Devan Kersey 8th
100 METER HURDLES
21.31 Emma Jackson 5th
300 METER HURDLES
55.83 Emily Cox 3rd
4X100 METER RELAY
1:03.42 Relay Team 9th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:56.79 Relay Team 2nd
4X400 METER RELAY
4:35.06 Relay Team 3rd
4X800 METER RELAY
12:45.36 Relay Team 6th
HIGH JUMP
4-2 Emily Cox 7th
4-2 Autumn Bales 7th
LONG JUMP
13-7 Autumn Bales 7th
11-11 Ashlyn Davis 13th
9-4 Autumn Whicker 22nd
TRIPLE JUMP
28-10.5 Lindsay Cox 6th
DISCUS
101-2 Grace Leis 1st
68-9 Chloe Powenski 7th
50-0 Alison Flynn 14th
44-3 Rachel Hicks 17th
SHOT PUT
28-10 Chloe Powenski 3rd
26-10 Grace Leis 6th
21-10 Rachel Hicks 12th
19-9 Jessie Crusen 18th
Somerset All-Comers
Boys’ Teams’ Results
1. Pulaski County 101; 2. Southwestern 85; 3. Madison Southern 82; 4. South Laurel 78; 5. Somerset 69; 6. Williamsburg 56; 7. McCreary Central 39; 8. North Laurel 32; 9. Rockcastle County 22; 10. Model 20; 11. Jackson County 15; 12. Leslie County 14; 13. Clay County 13. 13. Adair County 13; 13. Whitley County 13; 16. Russell County 12; 17. Wayne County 5; 18. Pineville 3.
Somerset All-Comers
Boys’ Individual Results
North Laurel
100 METER DASH
13.93 Collier Mills 47th
15.36 Ethan Medlock 62nd
15.79 Caleb Middleton 67th
400 METER DASH
1:00.18 Xander Harris 13th
1:03.34 Ethan Medlock 24th
1:03.45 Trenton Pool 25th
800 METER RUN
2:16.81 Josh Hoskins 4th
2:30.67 Xander Harris 14th
1600 METER RUN
5:16.46 Xander Harris 6th
5:28.22 Josh Hoskins 11th
5:58.32 Trenton Pool 25th
4X100 METER RELAY
55.05 Relay Team 16th
DISCUS
137-3 Luke Robinson 1st
117-1 Connor Sizemore 4th
90-7 Caleb Middleton 14th
SHOT PUT
41-6 Luke Robinson 3rd
40-10 Connor Sizemore 4th
35-10 Caleb Middleton 12th
South Laurel
100 METER DASH
12.35 Jeremy Steele 20th
13.83 Caleb Sturgill 45th
14.01 Liam Newton 50th
14.49 Eton Bui 55th
200 METER DASH
27.41 Brady Trosper 25th
28.68 Joshua Steele 31st
30.98 William Brochue 34th
400 METER DASH
52.37 Jacob Tapscott 1st
57.30 Will McCowan 5th
1:01.41 Andrew Hurley 18th
1:03.45 Bryce Trosper 26th
800 METER RUN
2:08.70 Will Stanko 3rd
2:17.99 Josh Fee 5th
2:33.24 Riley Lewis 20th
1600 METER RUN
4:51.80 Will Stanko 1st
5:39.65 Riley Lewis 19th
6:08.27 Lucas Epperson 31st
3200 METER RUN
10:10.88 Jacob Tapscott 1st
300 METER HURDLES
54.17 Riley Spitser 11th
55.55 Caleb Sturgill 12th
57.29 Liam Newton 15th
4X100 METER RELAY
54.96 Relay Team 14th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:42.30 Relay Team 3rd
4X400 METER RELAY
3:47.65 Relay Team 1st
4X800 METER RELAY
9:11.99 Relay Team 1st
HIGH JUMP
5-2 Joshua Steele 4th
LONG JUMP
15-9 Chris Greer 13th
12-7 Brady Trosper 31st
TRIPLE JUMP
33-10.5 Jeremy Steele 7th
DISCUS
80-5 Logan White 18th
79-9 Lincoln Webster 19th
71-5 Brice Mills 28th
57-2 Wally Garrett 36th
SHOT PUT
33-7 Tate Anderson 21st
33-7 Logan White 22nd
32-9 Brice Mills 26th
29-5 Lincoln Webster 33rd
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.