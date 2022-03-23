1

North Laurel's girls' team placed seventh during Tuesday's Somerset All-Comers Meet. | Photo by Steve Cornelius

SOMERSET — North Laurel’s and South Laurel’s boys’ and girls’ track and field teams participated in Tuesday’s Somerset All-Comers Meet with each team turning in impressive results.

On the girls’ side, South Laurel placed fourth out of 17 teams with 75 points while North Laurel turned in a seventh-place effort with 45 points.

On the boys’ side, South Laurel placed fourth (78 points) out of 18 teams while North Laurel placed eighth with 32 points.

For each teams’ individual results, please see below:

Somerset All-Comers

Girls’ Teams’ Results

1. Pulaski County 123; 2. Rockcastle County 87; 3. Southwestern 78; 4. South Laurel 75; 5. Somerset 62; 6. Madison Southern 53; 7. North Laurel 45; 8. Leslie County 40; 9. Adair County 31; 10. Whitley County 23; 11. Williamsburg 18; 12. Jackson County 15; 13. Mccreary Central 9; 14. Russell County 8; 14. Lynn Camp 8; 16. Model 1; 16. Pineville 1.

Somerset All-Comers

Girls’ Individual Results

North Laurel

100 METER DASH

14.75 Makayla Mastin 21st

15.01 Reagan Willis 26th

17.17 Chelsey Hammons 45th

17.18 Mea Anderson 46th

400 METER DASH

1:08.42 Taylor Allen 8th

1:11.79 Belle Chappell 12th

1:13.15 McKinley Mastin 14th

1:18.65 Reagan Willis 26th

800 METER RUN

2:34.15 Taylor Allen 3rd

2:51.15 Haiden Moses 9th

3:14.54 Reagan Willis 14th

1600 METER RUN

5:39.23 Taylor Allen 2nd

6:13.73 McKinley Mastin 6th

4X100 METER RELAY

1:00.49 Relay Team 7th

4X200 METER RELAY

2:06.22 Relay Team 7th

4X800 METER RELAY

11:07.87 Relay Team 2nd

DISCUS

78-6 Chelsey Hammons 3rd

62-6 Mea Anderson 9th

45-5 Katie Kidd 15th

SHOT PUT

27-3 Chelsey Hammons 4th

27-2 Mea Anderson 5th

23-7 Katie Kidd 11th

South Laurel

100 METER DASH

13.26 Gracie Hoskins 4th

13.81 Kyla Hueser 8th

15.93 Emma Flynn 37th

15.94 Haley Harris 39th

200 METER DASH

27.40 Gracie Hoskins 3rd

28.48 Kyla Hueser 6th

31.58 Ashlyn Davis 19th

400 METER DASH

1:15.12 Reagan Messer 18th

1:19.57 Jessie Crusen 29th

1:28.25 Carolyn Fugate 39th

1:28.40 Autumn Whicker 40th

800 METER RUN

3:04.41 Tiffany Greer 11th

3:12.91 Hannah Tapscott 13th

1600 METER RUN

6:26.67 Lindsay Cox 8th

6:56.66 Hannah Tapscott 12th

3200 METER RUN

16:27.28 Skylar Lainhart 6th

16:56.60 Devan Kersey 8th

100 METER HURDLES

21.31 Emma Jackson 5th

300 METER HURDLES

55.83 Emily Cox 3rd

4X100 METER RELAY

1:03.42 Relay Team 9th

4X200 METER RELAY

1:56.79 Relay Team 2nd

4X400 METER RELAY

4:35.06 Relay Team 3rd

4X800 METER RELAY

12:45.36 Relay Team 6th

HIGH JUMP

4-2 Emily Cox 7th

4-2 Autumn Bales 7th

LONG JUMP

13-7 Autumn Bales 7th

11-11 Ashlyn Davis 13th

9-4 Autumn Whicker 22nd

TRIPLE JUMP

28-10.5 Lindsay Cox 6th

DISCUS

101-2 Grace Leis 1st

68-9 Chloe Powenski 7th

50-0 Alison Flynn 14th

44-3 Rachel Hicks 17th

SHOT PUT

28-10 Chloe Powenski 3rd

26-10 Grace Leis 6th

21-10 Rachel Hicks 12th

19-9 Jessie Crusen 18th

Somerset All-Comers

Boys’ Teams’ Results

1. Pulaski County 101; 2. Southwestern 85; 3. Madison Southern 82; 4. South Laurel 78; 5. Somerset 69; 6. Williamsburg 56; 7. McCreary Central 39; 8. North Laurel 32; 9. Rockcastle County 22; 10. Model 20; 11. Jackson County 15; 12. Leslie County 14; 13. Clay County 13. 13. Adair County 13; 13. Whitley County 13; 16. Russell County 12; 17. Wayne County 5; 18. Pineville 3.

Somerset All-Comers

Boys’ Individual Results

North Laurel

100 METER DASH

13.93 Collier Mills 47th

15.36 Ethan Medlock 62nd

15.79 Caleb Middleton 67th

400 METER DASH

1:00.18 Xander Harris 13th

1:03.34 Ethan Medlock 24th

1:03.45 Trenton Pool 25th

800 METER RUN

2:16.81 Josh Hoskins 4th

2:30.67 Xander Harris 14th

1600 METER RUN

5:16.46 Xander Harris 6th

5:28.22 Josh Hoskins 11th

5:58.32 Trenton Pool 25th

4X100 METER RELAY

55.05 Relay Team 16th

DISCUS

137-3 Luke Robinson 1st

117-1 Connor Sizemore 4th

90-7 Caleb Middleton 14th

SHOT PUT

41-6 Luke Robinson 3rd

40-10 Connor Sizemore 4th

35-10 Caleb Middleton 12th

South Laurel

100 METER DASH

12.35 Jeremy Steele 20th

13.83 Caleb Sturgill 45th

14.01 Liam Newton 50th

14.49 Eton Bui 55th

200 METER DASH

27.41 Brady Trosper 25th

28.68 Joshua Steele 31st

30.98 William Brochue 34th

400 METER DASH

52.37 Jacob Tapscott 1st

57.30 Will McCowan 5th

1:01.41 Andrew Hurley 18th

1:03.45 Bryce Trosper 26th

800 METER RUN

2:08.70 Will Stanko 3rd

2:17.99 Josh Fee 5th

2:33.24 Riley Lewis 20th

1600 METER RUN

4:51.80 Will Stanko 1st

5:39.65 Riley Lewis 19th

6:08.27 Lucas Epperson 31st

3200 METER RUN

10:10.88 Jacob Tapscott 1st

300 METER HURDLES

54.17 Riley Spitser 11th

55.55 Caleb Sturgill 12th

57.29 Liam Newton 15th

4X100 METER RELAY

54.96 Relay Team 14th

4X200 METER RELAY

1:42.30 Relay Team 3rd

4X400 METER RELAY

3:47.65 Relay Team 1st

4X800 METER RELAY

9:11.99 Relay Team 1st

HIGH JUMP

5-2 Joshua Steele 4th

LONG JUMP

15-9 Chris Greer 13th

12-7 Brady Trosper 31st

TRIPLE JUMP

33-10.5 Jeremy Steele 7th

DISCUS

80-5 Logan White 18th

79-9 Lincoln Webster 19th

71-5 Brice Mills 28th

57-2 Wally Garrett 36th

SHOT PUT

33-7 Tate Anderson 21st

33-7 Logan White 22nd

32-9 Brice Mills 26th

29-5 Lincoln Webster 33rd

