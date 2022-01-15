WINCHESTER — Eddie Mahan’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars saw first hand Saturday why many believe George Rogers Clark is one of the best teams.
The Lady Jaguars dug themselves a double-digit hole in the first half and never recovered, losing to the No. 2 Lady Cardinals, 74-53.
“As a team, we didn’t show up today,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “We had spurts of different players at different times play hard but we could never put a run together when at least one person would take a possession off every time down the floor.
“We have the potential to be great and to compete at a top tier level in the state but we are going to have to get consistent on our toughness and willingness to play hard,” he added. “GRC is a good team and deserving of being No. 2 in the state but our program is not going to be one that just accepts being good in our region.”
North Laurel never got on track offensively, scoring just 10 points apiece in the first and second quarters while trailing, 39-20, at halftime.
The Lady Jaguars managed to score 33 points in the second half but the damage had been done.
Hailee Valentine turned in a team-high 15 points while Chloe McKnight added nine points and Emily Sizemore finished with eight points.
North Laurel will attempt to get back on track Tuesday at home against Jackson County before hosting Clay County on Thursday.
GRC 74, North Laurel 53
North Laurel 10 10 15 18 53
GRC 19 20 16 19 74
North Laurel (53) — Black 5, Valentine 15, B. Sizemore 7, Nichelson 6, E. Sizemore 8, G. McKnight 3, C. McKnight 9.
GRC (74) — Stamper 7, Gay 2, C. Byars 23, Garrard 4, Flowers 14, B. Bryars 16, Tabor 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.