LEXINGTON — Doug Gregory’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars picked up two impressive wins on Saturday, defeating Henry Clay, and Harrison County, 7-1, and 10-0, respectively, improving their win streak to a season-best six games.
Junior Emily Sizemore connected with her sixth home run while Maddie Dagley tossed another shut-out win, and connected with her first home run of the season. Bailee Root also hit a home run and picked up a win in the pitcher’s circle, too.
Saturday’s Games
Game One
North Laurel 7, Henry Clay 1
Bailee Root got the win in the pitcher’s circle against Henry Clay as North Laurel used a three-run third inning to defeat Henry Clay, 7-1.
Root struck out 11 batters in the win, allowing only not five hits and no earned runs. She finished with a home run and an RBI while Maddie Dagley led the way at the plate with two hits and two runs scored. Rick Collett finished with two hits, two RBI, and o e run scored. Madison Parman and Braylee Fawbush both drove in a run apiece in the six-run victory.
Game Two
North Laurel 10, Harrison County 0
North Laurel continued its impressive play against Harrison County with Dagley’s two-run homer in the first inning paving the way to an easy 10-0 win.
The Lady Jaguars scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back with Dagley picking up another win in the pitcher’s circle, allowing only three hits while finishing with a homer and two RBI at the plate.
Bailee Root went 3-for-3 with two runs scored while Emily Sizemore finished with three hits, a home run, two runs scored, and three RBI. Madison Parman continued to swing a hot bat, finishing with three hits (two doubles), two
runs scored and an RBI while Rick Collett was 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored.
