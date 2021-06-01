LEXINGTON — North Laurel’s doubles duo of Bailey McCreary/Eva Clark posted a 1-1 mark during Tuesday’s action in the KHSAA Girls’ Tennis Tournament while Jaron Gray fell in first-round play during singles action.
McCreary and Clark defeated Bullitt Central’s Leah Mitchell/Angelina Oleynik, 6-0, 6-2 in first-round action of the doubles tournament before falling to North Oldham’s Emma Beavin and Katie Beavin, 6-0, 6-1, in second-round play.
Gray never got on track during her singles match as she fell to Henry County’s Kayla Harger, 6-1, 6-4.
2021 KHSAA Girls’ Tennis Tournament
Results
Girls Singles
First Round
North Laurel’s Jaron Gray lost to Henry County’s Kayla Harger, 6-1, 6-4
Girls Doubles
First Round
North Laurel’s Bailey McCreary/Eva Clark def. Bullitt Central’s Leah Mitchell/Angelina Oleynik, 6-0, 6-2
Girls Doubles
Second Round
North Laurel’s Bailey McCreary/Eva Clark lost to North Oldham’s Emma Beavin/Katie Beavin, 6-0, 6-1
