LEXINGTON — North Laurel’s doubles duo of Bailey McCreary/Eva Clark posted a 1-1 mark during Tuesday’s action in the KHSAA Girls’ Tennis Tournament while Jaron Gray fell in first-round play during singles action.

McCreary and Clark defeated Bullitt Central’s Leah Mitchell/Angelina Oleynik, 6-0, 6-2 in first-round action of the doubles tournament before falling to North Oldham’s Emma Beavin and Katie Beavin, 6-0, 6-1, in second-round play.

Gray never got on track during her singles match as she fell to Henry County’s Kayla Harger, 6-1, 6-4.

2021 KHSAA Girls’ Tennis Tournament

Results

Girls Singles

First Round

North Laurel’s Jaron Gray lost to Henry County’s Kayla Harger, 6-1, 6-4

Girls Doubles

First Round

North Laurel’s Bailey McCreary/Eva Clark def. Bullitt Central’s Leah Mitchell/Angelina Oleynik, 6-0, 6-2

Girls Doubles

Second Round

North Laurel’s Bailey McCreary/Eva Clark lost to North Oldham’s Emma Beavin/Katie Beavin, 6-0, 6-1

