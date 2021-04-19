LONDON — North Laurel’s Connor McKeehan and Clay County’s Brandon Crawford hooked up in an old-fashioned pitcher’s duel on Monday.
Runs and hits were at a premium during the two team’s 49th District battle with McKeehan and the Jaguars doing just enough to pull out a 2-1 win.
“It was a pitcher’s duel, to say the least,” North Laurel coach Darrin McWhorter said. “Crawford threw a great game, and McKeehan matched him.
“I knew it was going to be a battle to win and it was just that,” he added. “The nine-hole hitters for us, and Clay, both had two hits but none was bigger than Brady Gilmore's bunt hit with runners on first and second that scored the winning run. I have had many games with Clay just like this over the years, you win some and lose some but, I love them.”
The game was scoreless until the Jaguars (6-3 overall, 1-0 vs. 49th District opponents) scored a run in the bottom of the sixth inning when Austin Smith’s groundout gave North Laurel a 1-0 advantage. Clay County answered with a run in the top of the seventh inning before seeing Brady Gilmore reached base after turning a bunt into a hit while scoring Gavin Hurst after a throwing error to give the Jaguars the win.
McKeehan got the win on the mound, scattering five hits while allowing one run and finishing with 12 strikeouts. Clay County’s Crawford also allowed only five hits and one earned run and finished with 11 strikeouts.
Gilmore led North Laurel with two hits while McKeehan, Smith, and Hurst each had a hit in the win.
