RICHMOND — North Laurel’s losing streak has hit a season-worst six games after falling to both Madison Central (5-2), and Johnson Central (7-5) on Saturday.
A three-run third inning by the Lady Indians turned out to be the Lady Jaguars’ demise while North Laurel’s four-run first inning turned out to not be enough in its eight-inning loss to the Lady Eagles.
“The biggest problem we’ve had is we’ve been dealing with a lot of injuries right now, and that has cost us this week,” North Laurel coach Doug Gregory said.“We played well against two good teams. Maddie Dagley pitched well in both games. We had six errors, which really hurt us in the Johnson Central game.
“We are living and learning and we will be back,” he added. “We are getting the experience we need to get with where we need to be going. There haven’t been many teams play Johnson Central like we did today.”
Saturday’s Games
Game Two
Johnson Central 7, North Laurel 5, 8 innings
The Lady Jaguars held a 4-1 lead until the fifth inning when Johnson Central managed to tie the game at four apiece.
The Lady Eagles finally picked up the win in the eighth inning after scoring two runs.
Maddie Dagley’s home run in the bottom of the seventh inning tied the game at five apiece which ended up sending the game into extra innings.
Bailee Root and Sage McClure got things started in the first inning with back-to-back hits while Braylee Fawbush, Hallie Proffitt, and Bella Sizemore each delivered run-scoring hits to give their team an early 4-1 advantage.
The Lady Eagles were able to take advantage of six errors by North Laurel that allowed them to not only get back in the game but eventually getting the win.
Game One
Madison Central 5, North Laurel 2
The Lady Jaguars used a two-run second inning to tie the contest at two apiece but Madison Central answered with a three-run third inning that proved to be enough runs to lead to the Lady Indians’ 5-2 win.
North Laurel finished with eight hits as Saige McClure led the way with three hits and an RBI. Emily Sizemore delivered two hits and an RBI while Maddie Dagley finished with two hits, and Braylee Fawbush had one hit.
