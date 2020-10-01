LONDON — North Laurel and South Laurel boys’ and girls’ cross country teams turned in impressive efforts during last Friday’s North Laurel Invitational/Area 8 meet.
The Corbin Redhound and Lady Redhound cross country teams captured first place honors in both the boys’ and girls’ meets but both North Laurel and South Laurel weren’t far behind.
Corbin had five runners finish in the top 10 while earning 35 points. North Laurel placed second with 89 points while South Laurel turned in a third-place effort with 102 points.
North Laurel had two runners place in the top 20 with Cole Osborne placing eighth while Alex Garcia turned in a 12th place effort. South Laurel was led by Will Stanko’s fourth-place finish while teammates Jacob Tapscott (seventh place), and Jeremy Steele (10th place) each turned in top 20 finishes.
On the girls' side, Corbin placed first with 49 points while North Laurel finished in second place with 75 points. South Laurel placed fifth with 134 points.
North Laurel’s Olivia Rudder finished second overall while Daniella Jackson, and Taylor Allen, each placed in the top 20, finishing 13th and 14th respectively.
South Laurel’s Gracie Hoskins turned in a 16th place effort.
North Laurel Invitational/Area 8
Team Results
Girls
1. Corbin 49, 2. North Laurel 75, 3. Pulaski County 79, 4. Middlesboro 103, 5. South Laurel 134, 6. Lincoln County 139, 7. Lynn Camp 156, 8. Jackson County 182, Whitley County 196.
North Laurel (Top 5 runners)
2nd Olivia Rudder 21:17.88
13th Daniella Jackson 22:34.62
14th Taylor Allen 23:02.47
25th Kennedy Sizemore 24:02.75
30th Riley Vickers 25:04.41
South Laurel (Top 5 runners)
16th Gracie Hoskins 23:14.94
23rd Lindsay Cox 23:46.72
36th Gracie Turner 25:34.15
40th Hannah Tapscott 26:03.12
44th Tiffany Greer 27:07.02
Boys
1. Corbin 35, North Laurel 89, 3. South Laurel 102, 4. Bell County 104, 5. Lincoln County 149, 6. Whitley County 160, 7. Pulaski County 161, 8. Williamsburg 174, 9. Jackson County 180, 10. Middlesboro 202
North Laurel (Top Five Runners)
8th Cole Osborne 18:02.00
12th Alex Garcia 18:47.22
21st Jace King 19:35.09
22nd Justin Sparkman 19:35.50
29th Aspen Sizemore 19:49.43
South Laurel (Top Five Runners)
4th Will Stanko 17:04.00
7th Jacob Tapscott 17:33.84
10th Jeremy Steele 18:28.28
41st Chris Greer 21:15.06
47th Riley Lewis 21:40.12
