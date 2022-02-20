LEXINGTON — North Laurel’s Eddie Mahan and Hailee Valentine received great news this past Friday when they were announced as the KABC's 13th Region Girls Coach of the Year and 13th Region Girls Player of the Year.
The 13th Region Player of the Year honor also means Valentine is a finalist for Miss Basketball.
Mahan has guided North Laurel to a 21-5 mark along with an unblemished 9-0 record against 13th Region teams while Valentine has put together an impressive senior campaign, leading the Lady Jaguars with a 19.3 scoring average while pulling down 4.8 rebounds per game. She also leads the team with 54 3-pointers.
“Hailee Valentine is as deserving of a player to be named Player of the Year as they come,” Mahan said. “She has earned her recognition from hard work and dedication and has done it all while being on a good team that plays great team consistently. I think Hailee’s story should resonate with young people all over. She is not the biggest, fastest, or strongest but her hard work and countless hours working on her game made her the player she is today. Her competitiveness will make her successful in everything she does.
“Coach of the Year awards are nice but they are more of a reflection of your players than me as a coach,” he added. “I have coached the same way every year and many years I have received awards and sometimes I have not but I have tried to be the same through it all. It’s your players' ability to be coached and utilize the lessons that you teach in practice that dictates how successful you are as a coach. It’s that reason that I owe any awards to my players.”
