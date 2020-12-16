SOMERSET — Football awards are beginning to be handed out as Pulaski County linebacker Tristan Cox and Pulaski County coach Johnny Hines were named Class 5A, District 8 Player and Coach of the Year.
Cox led the Maroons with 123 tackles while Hines guided his team to an 8-2 record along with an appearance in second-round action of the Class 5A playoffs.
North Laurel, South Laurel, and Whitley County along with Pulaski County and Southwestern had players named to the All-District First Team.
North Laurel’s Gavin Hurst (wide receiver), Tucker Warren (quarterback), Brodey Brinks (wide receiver), Brandon Fiechter (defensive line), and Jayce Hacker (linebacker) each earned first-team honors along with South Laurel’s Traeton Napier (wide receiver), Elisha Dugger (linebacker), Brenton Willoughby (running back) and Dylan Burdine (quarterback).
Whitley County’s Mason Croley (wide receiver/defensive back), Brady Bryant (center/defensive line), Tye Hamblin (strong safety), Tanner Gilbert (linebacker), Caden Petrey (quarterback) and Brad Bisschop (free safety) earned first-team honors.
