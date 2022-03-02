CORBIN — A subpar first round effort that led to only 35 points during a four-point loss in last year’s 13th Region Tournament lingered in the back of the South Laurel Cardinals’ minds since last March.
A repeat effort effort wasn’t in the cards during Wednesday’s first round action of the 13th Region Tournament when Jeff Davis’ squad met up with Harlan’s high-octane offense.
South Laurel (23-7) jumped out to a 7-0 lead and never looked back during its 74-58 win over the Green Dragons.
“We wanted to make sure we got the most out of every possession tonight,” said South Laurel coach Jeff Davis. “We knew we couldn’t have bad shots because that’s almost like turnovers. We remember how we struggled last year and wanted to come out and get some confidence early — we were able to do that.
“We hit a couple of shots early that showed our kids having confidence,” he added. “It was good to see those shots fall. It gave us the confidence we needed, and for the most part we rebounded well.”
The Cardinals turned in a 26-of-46 shooting effort, including hitting 7-of-15 shot attempts from 3-point range. South Laurel lost the battle of the boards, 33-22, but forced Harlan into 12 turnovers, and a 24-of-64 effort. The Green Dragons were a dismal 2-of-17 from behind the arc.
South Laurel was paced by Ashton Garland’s 15-point effort. He hit 5-of-7 shot attempts from the floor, including hitting 2-of-3 shot attempts from 3-point territory. Both Eli Gover and Jordan Mabe added 10 points apiece while Rhys England and Parker Payne each added 10-point scoring efforts.
The Cardinals managed to hold a 14-9 lead at the end of the first quarter while using a 15-6 run in the second quarter to take a 31-21 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
South Laurel’s defensive play played a huge part in its 10-point lead at halftime. The Cardinals limited the Green Dragons to only 8-of-28 (28.6 percent) shooting in the first half.
“We had a lot of sleepless nights trying to figure out how to defend them and take away their shooters,” Davis said.
South Laurel saw its lead grow to as many as 18 points (50-32) in the third quarter after a jumper by England combined with his 3-point basket and Garland’s 3-point basket.
Harlan scored the final four points of the period and cut its deficit to 50-36 enter the fourth quarter.
The Green Dragons (22-11) got as close as 12 points on a couple of occasions in the game’s final eight minutes but the damage had already been done.
Harlan senior Jordan Akal led all scorers with 22 points while Jaedyn Gist scored 18 points.
“We are going to enjoy tonight as much as we can,” David said. “We put a lot into the this game. We will continue to do what we have all year — won’t be looking ahead or anything like that.”
South Laurel 74, Harlan 58
Harlan 9 12 15 22—58
South Laurel 14 17 19 24—74
Harlan (58) — McClendon 2, Austin 10, McClendon 6, Akal 22, Gist 18.
South Laurel (74) — Smith 2, England 10, Steele 2, Garland 15, Gover 11, Jones 7, Payne 10, Reed 6, Mabe 11.
