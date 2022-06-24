CORBIN — Kipton Allen’s three-hit, three-RBI effort played a big part in North Laurel’s 12-year-old All-Stars 5-1 win over South Laurel on Friday.
North Laurel also took advantage of four errors, and outhit South Laurel, 7-2.
Pitchers Ethan Anderson, and Matthew Powenski teamed up to silence South Laurel’s bats.
Allen tossed two/thirds of an inning allowing one earned run while Powenski pitched five and one/third of an inning, allowing only two hits, and no runs. He finished with 10 strikeouts.
Both teams scored a run apiece in the first inning before Allen’s two-run single in the second inning gave his team a 3-1 advantage.
North Laurel added insurance runs in the fourth and fifth innings to wrap up the win.
Cooper Parman, Powenski, Anderson, and Marshall Mastin each had two hits apiece. Mastin led North Laurel with two runs scored while Parman, Jackson Asher, and Karan Barnes each scored once.
South Laurel’s Maddox Warren tossed four innings while allowing six hits and two earned runs. He also struck out six batters. Quinn Strunk pitched one inning, allowing one hit and one earned run while finishing with three strikeouts.
Strunk and Brady Valentine had South Laurel’s lone two hits while Warren scored a run.
