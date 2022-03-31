LONDON — Both North Laurel’s and South Laurel’s boys’ and girls’ track and field teams turned in impressive efforts during Tuesday’s South Laurel All-Comers Meet.
The Lady Cardinals took home top honors with 82 points while the Cardinals placed fifth with 56 points. The Lady Jaguars turned in a ninth-place finish with 49 points while the Jaguars finished sixth with 50 points.
South Laurel’s girls’ team turned in three first-place efforts — 4x200 Meter Relay team (Autumn Bales, Kyla Hueser, Ashlyn Davis, and Gracie Hoskins, 1:54.79); 200 Meter Dash (Gracie Hoskins, 27.78); Discus Throw (Grace Leis, 102-0) while the boys’ team had four first-place finishes — 4x800 Meter Relay team (Will Stanko, Will McCowan, Josh Fee, and Jacob Tapscott, 8:28.74); 800 Meter Run (Jacob Tapscott, 1:59.01); 3200 Meter Run (Will Stanko, 10:31.44); 4x400 Meter Relay team (Chris Greer, Will McCowan, Jeremy Steele, and Jacob Tapscott 3:48.06).
North Laurel’s girls' team had two first-place efforts — 4x800 Meter Relay team (Haiden Moses, Taylor Allen, McKinley Mastin, and Riley Vickers, 10:49.99); 1600 Meter Run (Taylor Allen, 5:39.23). Luke Robinson turned in North Laurel’s only first-place finish by turning in an impressive throw of 122-8 in the Discus Throw.
For the top five individual results for both North Laurel’s and South Laurel’s boys’ and girls’ teams, please see below:
South Laurel All-Comers
Girls’ Team Results
1. South Laurel 82; 2. Rockcastle County 74; 2. Pulaski County 74; 4. Southwestern 69; 5. Corbin 68; 6. Somerset 66; 7. Harlan County 65; 8. Leslie County 52; 9. North Laurel 49; 10. Middlesboro 23; 11. Knox Central 22; 12. Whitley County 12; 13. Williamsburg 11; 14. Jackson County 10; 14. Lynn Camp 10; 16. Russell County 9; 17. Bell County 4; 18. Pineville 2.
Individual Girls’ Results
Top 5 Finishes Only
North Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
1st — Haiden Moses, Taylor Allen, McKinley Mastin, and Riley Vickers 10:49.99
1600 Meter Run
1st — Taylor Allen 5:39.23
800 Meter Run
3rd — Taylor Allen 2:34.06
4x400 Meter Relay
3rd — McKinley Mastin, Haiden Moses, Taylor Allen, and Belle Chappell 4:46.15
Shot Put
5th — Chelsey Hammons 27-0.50
Discus Throw
3rd — Chelsey Hammons 87-4
South Laurel
100 Meter Dash
2nd — Gracie Hoskins 13.36
4th — Kyla Hueser 13.75
4x200 Meter Relay
1st — Autumn Bales, Kyla Hueser, Ashlyn Davis, and Gracie Hoskins 1:54.79
300 Meter Hurdles
4th — Emily Cox 58.14
200 Meter Dash
1st — Gracie Hoskins 27.78
3rd — Kyla Hueser 28.68
4x400 Meter Relay
2nd — Autumn Bales, Lindsay Cox, Tiffany Greer, and Gracie Hoskins 4:36.93
Shot Put
3rd — Chloe Powenski 28-11
Discus Throw
1st — Grace Leis 102-0
Long Jump
5th — Autumn Bales 14-1.50
South Laurel All-Comers
Boys’ Team Results
1. Corbin 139; 2. Harlan County 106; 3. Pulaski County 72; 4. Southwestern 67; 5. South Laurel 56; 6. North Laurel 50; 7. Somerset 39; 8. Bell County 30; 9. Middlesboro 29; 10. Williamsburg 24; 10. Knox Central 14; 12. Leslie County 21; 13. Rockcastle County 15; 14. Russell County 8; 14. Whitley County 8; 16. Clay County 5; 16. Jackson County 5; 18. Pineville 1.
Individual Boys’ Results
Top 5 Finishes Only
North Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
3rd — Xander Harris, Josh Hoskins, Alex Garcia, and Noah Hampton 9:11.45
800 Meter Run
5th — Alex Garcia 2:10.71
3200 Meter Run
4th — Josh Hoskins 11:13.21
4x400 Meter Relay
4th — Xander Harris, Alex Garcia, Colton Nantz, and Jasper Hampton 3:55.99
Shot Put
4th — Connor Sizemore 38-4
Discus Throw
1st — Luke Robinson 122-8
3rd — Connor Sizemore 113-3
Triple Jump
3rd — Alex Garcia 38-8
South Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
1st — Will Stanko, Will McCowan, Josh Fee, and Jacob Tapscott 8:28.74
1600 Meter Run
2nd — Will Stanko 4:45.21
400 Meter Dash
4th — Will McCowan 55.98
800 Meter Run
1st — Jacob Tapscott 1:59.01
3200 Meter Run
1st — Will Stanko 10:31.44
4x400 Meter Relay
1st — Chris Greer, Will McCowan, Jeremy Steele, and Jacob Tapscott 3:48.06
