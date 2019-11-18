Ryan Flynn’s Sublimity Eagles jumped out to a 29-3 lead against Wyan-Pine Grove and never looked back during their 37-28 victory over the Comets in semifinal action of Saturday’s Laurel County Boys Elementary Tournament.
Sublimity used a combination of solid defensive play and accurate shooting from 3-point range to pick up the nine-point victory.
“I thought we played well,” Flynn said. “We were able to play really good defense and that was key for us today. We defended the 3-pointer in the first half. I thought we were able to rebound well today, too. I don’t keep track of rebounds, but I thought were able to get a lot of rebounds, and that’s great.”
“I’m glad we were able to get the victory,” he added. “Everyone was able to get an opportunity to play today. We were able to come out and take the lead early.”
Six different players scored for the Eagles during their nine-point victory as Kamden Deweese’s 16-point scoring effort led Sublimity while Jordan Steele added 10 points for the Eagles. Wyan-Pine Grove’s Trey Smith led all scorers with 17 points.
The win moved Flynn’s squad into Tuesday’s title game against Bush. The Blue Devils won an earlier meeting between the two teams.
“We are looking forward to the rematch with Bush,” Flynn said. “We’ve not looked past any game this season. But in the back of our minds, we wanted a rematch, and that’s what we’ve got.”
Steele came out with the hot hand in the first quarter by knocking down two 3-pointers while scoring seven points to give Sublimity a 14-0 lead.
The Eagles were able to put a running clock into effect during the second quarter after outscoring the Comets 15-3 during the period to take a commanding 29-3 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
Deweese scored seven points during the second quarter for Sublimity while Steele and Bryson Turner each added a 3-pointer apiece.
Wyan-Pine Grove began to chip away at its deficit in the second half as Smith’s three-point effort during the third quarter combined with Gage Baker’s two points allowed the Comets to make the score, 31–8, heading into the fourth quarter.
Smith’s hot-hand continued Wyan-Pine Grove’s comeback attempt in the fourth quarter.
He hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points that cut the Eagles’ lead to under single digits, but baskets by Caden Bates and Deweese allowed Sublimity to secure the nine-point win.
Laurel County Boys Elementary Tournament
At North Laurel High School
Semifinals
Sublimity 37, Wyan Pine 28
Wyan-Pine Grove 0 3 5 20 28
Sublimity 14 15 2 6 37
Wyan-Pine Grove (28) — Gage Baker 5, Brennon Combs 6, Trey Smith 17.
Sublimity (37) — Bryson Turner 3, Jordan Steele 10, Trey Parman 2, Brendon Murphy 2, Caden Bates 4, Kamden Deweese 16.
