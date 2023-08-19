LONDON — These are exciting times for South Laurel Cardinal soccer fans.
With a mix of returning players and promising young talent, South Laurel looks to make a run at both the district and region crowns this season.
“In order to have a chance to win district or region, our squad is going to have to continue to grow as the season progresses,” South Laurel coach Brooks Cawood said. “This is part of having a team relying on young talent.”
Junior Liam Zik, South Laurel’s leading scorer from last year, has worked hard in the offseason to become an offensive leader, according to Cawood.
Seniors Jacob Parman and Zach Rayburn are expected to provide leadership in the midfield. While the team lost three consistent starters from last season, Cawood is looking for young players to step up and make an impact within the starting lineup.
The return of Kobe Petro from the Governor’s Scholar Program has already made an immediate impact. Brodie Gill continues to be a tough defensive anchor, while Caleb Whicker has stepped up as the new starting goalkeeper.
“Aside from returning players, we brought up 10 eighth graders to the freshman class,” Cawood said. “Several of them have already shown they are ready for varsity soccer.
“While competing in the Bluegrass State Games a few weeks ago, we took nine of our expected starters and played in Group B,” he added. “One thing that I took away from this team is that they can really move the ball when they want. We were able to average more shots on goal during those three tough matches than any matches from last season.”
Just like most coaches during the preseason, Cawood does have concerns on the defensive end.
“We struggled giving up goals early in matches last season and that continues to be an issues going into this season,” he said. “I believe that if we can work on a couple of the critical areas that the defense will come around.”
Cawood put together another tough slate that will challenge his team throughout the regular season.
“Our schedule is always meant to focus on building for a run to the state tournament in the post season,” he said. “We played a tough group in the Bluegrass State Games, and I was most impressed with the fact that our young men did not get intimidated when playing Covington and Lexington teams.
