LONDON — North Laurel turned in another stellar defensive performance, but unfortunately the struggles continued on the offensive side of the ball during Friday’s 13-6 loss to Franklin County.
The Jaguars failed to take advantage of two big turnovers by the Flyers, and managed only one touchdown during their second loss of the season.
“Our defense played incredible against a great football team,” North Laurel coach Jason Chappell said. “Offensively, we continue to play behind the sticks because of self-inflicted things.
“It was a great football game between two outstanding teams,” he added. “We made more mistakes than they did. I’m super-encouraged by how we played on the defensive side of the ball.”
With both teams struggling to put anything together, Franklin County finally found pay dirt at the 3:13 mark of the first quarter thanks to a two-yard touchdown run by Christian Moore.
After struggling to find the end zone for most of the first half, North Laurel’s Hunter Morgan hit Jack Chappell with a 32-yard touchdown strike with 52 seconds remaining in the first half to tie the game at six apiece.
The Jaguars’ Chappell came up with a fumble recovery with 11 minutes remaining in the third quarter but couldn’t take advantage.
The Flyers’ Moore made North Laurel pay by scoring from three yards out to give his team a 13-6 edge with 5:18 left in the third quarter.
Treyshawn Holmes-Evans recovered another fumble for the Jaguars with 4:09 remaining in the fourth quarter but once again the offense couldn’t take advantage.
North Laurel drove to the Franklin County 45-yard line but failed to convert on fourth and three with 2:17 left in regulation which secured the win for the flyers.
