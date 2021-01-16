London, KY (40741)

Today

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.