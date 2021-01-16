LONDON — South Laurel’s struggles continued Saturday after dropping a 63-39 decision to Bullitt East.
The Lady Cardinals (1-2) saw a 17-4 first-quarter lead evaporate into another double-digit loss, which marks the first time in 91 games (Dec. 22, 2017) that has happened.
South Laurel couldn’t get on track offensively after the first quarter. Bullitt East outscored the Lady Cardinals, 21-7, during the second quarter to take a 25-24 lead at halftime before using a 20-7 run in the third quarter to build a commanding 45-31 advantage.
The Lady Chargers put the finishing touches on their win by outscoring South Laurel, 18-8, in the fourth quarter.
Raegan Jones led the Lady Cardinals with eight points while hitting two 3-pointers. Rachel Presley followed with a seven-point scoring effort while Brianna Howard added six points.
Bullitt East 63, South Laurel 39
Bullitt East 4 21 20 18 63
South Laurel 17 7 7 8 39
Bullitt East (63) — Ja. Meeks 2, Je. Meeks 2, Egan 14, Granada 4, Reid 2, Billings 4, Rogers 4, Reed 4, Mason 4, Curtsinger 2, Merkle 21.
South Laurel (39) — Howard 6, Jones 8, Cox 5, Turner 3, Presley 7, Mills 2, Hoskins 3, Bundy 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.