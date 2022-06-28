CORBIN — The Corbin 12-year-old All-Stars ended the South Laurel 12-year-old All-Stars’ season by rallying in the bottom of the sixth inning to pick up a 6-5 victory.
Corbin trailed 5-4 entering the bottom of the sixth but managed to do just enough to push across the tying and winning runs.
South Laurel led 2-1 entering the bottom of the fourth inning before seeing Corbin take a short-lived 3-2 lead. South Laurel answered with three runs in the top of the fifth inning to regain a 5-3 edge but Corbin scored a run to cut its deficit to 5-4 in the bottom of the fifth.
Bret Estep led the way for Corbin with two hits, two RBI, and one run scored while Blake Sayers finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored. Eli Maynes and Easton Hendrickson each finished with a hit apiece while Braylon Humfleet scored twice. Jackson Marlow and Carson Freeman each scored a run apiece in the win.
Hendrickson, Maynes, and Marlow saw time on the pitcher’s mound with Hendrickson tossing four and 2/3 of an inning while only allowing one earned run. He also struck out 12 batters. Maynes pitched 2/3 of an inning, allowing a hit while striking out a batter. Marlow tossed 2/3 of an inning, striking out two of the three batters he faced.
Brady Valentine led South Laurel with a 3-for-4 effort at the plate while driving in three runs. Kenyon Ellis and Quinn Strunk delivered a hit, and two runs scored apiece while Brently Boshers had a hit and an RBI. Luke Vorbeck also scored in the loss.
Strunk tossed four and 1/3 of an inning, giving up two hits and two earned runs while striking out 10 batters. Vorbeck didn’t record an out and surrendered a run while Boshers tossed an inning, allowing a hit and two runs while striking out two batters.
Monday’s Game
South Laurel 15, Pulaski County 0
The South Laurel 12-year-old All-Stars wasted little time knocking off Pulaski County on Monday, winning in three innings with a 15-0 decision.
Luka Jackson got the win, tossing all three innings while striking out four batters. South Laurel was held scoreless in the first inning but scored eight runs in the second inning, and seven runs in the third inning.
Brently Boshers, Kenyon Ellis, Quinn Strunk, Brady Valentine, Memphis Hensley, and Jacob Depew each scored twice in the win. Maddox Warren, Jackson, and Luke Vorbeck each scored once.
Sunday’s Game
South Laurel 8, Jackson County 4
The South Laurel 12-year-old All-Stars kept their state tournament hopes alive by rallying to defeat Jackson County, 8-4, on Sunday.
South Laurel fell behind 2-0 in the first inning, and trailed until the fourth inning when they exploded for six runs. Jackson County answered with a run in the bottom of the fifth to cut its deficit to 6-3 before seeing South Laurel add two insurance runs in the top of the sixth inning to seal the win.
Brady Valentine got the win for South Laurel, tossing five and 1/3 innings, allowing six hits, and two earned runs while striking out seven batters. Quinn Strunk pitched 2/3 of a scoreless inning while striking out a batter.
Strunk finished with three hits, and three RBI at the plate while scoring once. Kenton Ellis collected two hits, and drove in a run while scoring twice. Memphis Hensley finished with two hits, and one run scored. Maddox Warren had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Luka Jackson had a hit and a run scored. Braycen Middleton finished with a hit and an RBI while Valentine scored a run.
Friday’s Game
North Laurel 7, South Laurel 2
Kipton Allen’s three-hit, three-RBI effort played a big part in North Laurel’s 12-year-old All-Stars 5-1 win over South Laurel on Friday.
North Laurel also took advantage of four errors, and outhit South Laurel, 7-2.
Pitchers Ethan Anderson and Matthew Powenski teamed up to silence South Laurel’s bats.
Allen tossed 2/3 innings allowing one earned run while Powenski pitched five and 1/3 innings, allowing only two hits and no runs. He finished with 10 strikeouts.
Both teams scored a run apiece in the first inning before Allen’s two-run single in the second inning gave his team a 3-1 advantage.
North Laurel added insurance runs in the fourth and fifth innings to wrap up the win.
Cooper Parman, Powenski, Anderson, and Marshall Mastin each had two hits apiece. Mastin led North Laurel with two runs scored while Parman, Jackson Asher, and Karan Barnes each scored once.
South Laurel’s Maddox Warren tossed four innings while allowing six hits and two earned runs. He also struck out six batters. Quinn Strunk pitched one inning, allowing one hit and one earned run while finishing with three strikeouts.
Strunk and Brady Valentine had South Laurel’s lone two hits while Warren scored a run.
