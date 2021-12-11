GEORGETOWN — When a tradition-rich program like South Laurel captures a first, then you know it has to be big.
The Cardinals (5-0) were able to win the boys’ basketball program’s first-ever Toyota Classic on Saturday by defeating Frederick Douglas, 53-46.
South Laurel reeled off three wins during the tournament against tough competition which included victories over both West Jessamine and Scott County.
What stood out in all three of South Laurel’s wins?
The Cardinals’ defensive play — they surrendered only 51 points per game during their stay in the tournament.
“I’m proud of this team,” South Laurel coach Jeff Davis said. “To lose our best scorer from last season and to be able to come back and compete as we have is big. I couldn’t be any prouder of our guys. They fought and battled. We were able to grind our way to a tournament win.
“This tournament has been going on for a long time. To come up here during a school week and play really good competition and win this tournament is good — it builds our confidence,” he added. “We’ve got stronger over the last three days. We never quit. This was an ultimate team win. This is a real close group. That’s how you pull things out.”
Eli Gover continued his impressive play of late, leading the Cardinals with a 19-point scoring effort and five 3-pointers while Parker Payne added 15 points and Brayden Reed added 15 points.
South Laurel jumped out to a 14-11 lead in the first quarter behind two 3-pointers from Gover and four points from Reed.
The Cardinals extended their lead to 31-17 at halftime by outscoring Frederick Douglas, 17-6, in the second quarter.
Gover knocked down three 3-pointers during the period while Payne hit a 3-pointer and finished with four points.
Payne added seven points in the third quarter while Reed added five points as South Laurel outscored Frederick Douglas, 14-11, to take a commanding 45-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals were outscored 18-8 during the final eight minutes but the damage had been done.
South Laurel won’t have much time to celebrate the win with a road matchup against crosstown rival North Laurel on Monday and a road contest against 13th Region power Harlan County on Tuesday.
South Laurel 53, Frederick Douglas 46
Frederick Douglas 11 6 11 18 46
South Laurel 14 17 14 8 53
Frederick Douglas (46) — Boone 13, Simpson 4, Webb 4, Chenault 5, Jackson 2, Barrett 16, Dunn 2.
South Laurel (53) — Garland 2, Gover 19, Smith 2, Jones 2, Payne 15, Reed 11, Mabe 2.
