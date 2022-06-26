CORBIN — Bailey Kilburn turned in an impressive effort in the pitcher’s circle during the South Laurel 12-year-old All-Stars 9-6 win over Knox County.
Kilburn struck out 18 batters while allowing six runs and nine hits during her team’s three-run win.
She also finished a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with four RBI, and one run scored.
South Laurel built a 5-1 advantage after two innings of play before seeing Knox County score four runs in the top of the fourth inning to tie the game at five apiece. South Laurel managed to regain the lead in the bottom of the inning with two runs while adding two more insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth to extend its lead to 9-5.
Knox County attempted to rally in the top of the sixth inning but managed to only score one run.
Lauren Collett finished 2-for-2 at the plate for South Laurel while also scoring twice. Kinlee Ertle had two hits, and two runs scored while Faith Brummett and Leah Campbell finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored apiece. Alyssa Joseph had an RBI and scored once while Lauren Wilkerson finished with a run scored.
