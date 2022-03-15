LONDON — If North Laurel is going to make a run at the UK Healthcare Boys’ Sweet 16 state championship, the Jaguars must figure out a way to get past first round opponent Pikeville.
Coach Elisha Justice’s Panthers will enter the contest with a 31-2 mark while North Laurel boasts a 28-5 record.
The two teams have only met once with the Jaguars coming out on top on Jan. 4, 2021 with a 100-77 victory.
Things look to be a whole lot closer this time around with Pikeville possessing one of the top teams in the state.
“Pikeville is really good,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “Winning 30 games is really hard to do. They have a veteran team and are extremely well-coached. They had a really good team last season and added a senior transfer point guard. They have really good guard play with guys that can put in on the floor and get to the rim as well as shoot a high percentage from 3. They are very physical inside. We will have to play well to have a chance to win the game.”
The Panthers are led by Ryle Samons, who is averaging 15.5 points per game, and 4.2 rebounds per game. He’s hit 83-of-175 3-point attempts (47.4 percent). Nick Robinson (13.5, 7.6) is shooting 74.2 percent from the floor, connecting on 201-of-271 shot attempts while Laithan Hall (11.8, 2.5) can also hit the 3-pointer. He’s a 41.3 percent shooter (69-of-167) from 3-point range. Keian Worrix (11.1, 2.1) is another scoring threat along with teammates Tate Walters (5.6, 4.3), Heath Jarell (5.4, 1.2), Lukas Manns (3.3, 1.6), and Alex Rogers (3.2, 2.0).
Pikeville is averaging 68.6 points per game, and 25.6 rebounds per game. The Panthers are shooting 39.8 percent from 3-point territory while hitting 235 3-point baskets so far. They have struggled from the free-throw line, connecting on 263-of-390 attempts (67.4 percent).
“We have to be really good defensively,” Valentine said. “In almost every game, we are the smallest team. We have to be really tough and make things tough on Pikeville. We have to limit their second chance opportunities by being really fundamental on the defensive end.
“We obviously want to get off to a good start,” he added. “Sometimes that doesn’t happen. We have had really good starts and lost and really bad starts and won. I think that is what makes this team good. Nothing bothers these guys. Crowd size or noise, being up or down, foul trouble, etc. They just keep playing to the end.”
North Laurel, who is averaging 79 points per game, will counter the Panthers with one of the best offenses in the state. Valentine’s squad is averaging 27.4 rebounds per game while knocking down 310 3-point baskets this season. They’ve hit 41.8 percent of their 3-point attempts while shooting 83.8 percent (362-of-432) from the free-throw line.
The Jaguars are led by University of Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard (25.5, 6.8). Sheppard is shooting 54.7 percent from the floor (303-of-554), 38.5 percent from 3-point range (70-of-182), and 90.2 percent (166-of-184) from the free-throw line.
Ryan Davidson (20.0, 6.6) is another offensive threat for North Laurel. He is shooting 63 percent from the floor (254-of-403) while hitting 45.6 percent (31-of-68) from 3-point range. Clay Sizemore (10.7, 1.5) leads the team with 100 made 3-point baskets while shooting 44.1 percent from behind the arc. Brody Brock (8.4, 3.6) is 51-of-116 from 3-point range (44 percent) while Chase Dotson (5.4, 1.6) is also dangerous from 3-point territory, shooting 41.8 percent (38-of-91). Caden Harris is another key player for the Jaguars. He’s averaging 3.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 61.8 percent (47-of-76) from the floor.
Valentine has also depended on Reece Davidson (1.7, 0.5), Colton Rawlings (1.6, 0.8), Kyler Elza (0.9, 0.8), and Jacob Jones (1.3, 1.3) to come off the bench and contribute this season.
“I have really tried to let our guys enjoy the moment this week,” Valentine said. “It’s been good to have a few days we can take a breath and relax. The last three weeks have been rigorous. The tournament can be an emotional roller coaster. It’s win or go home and the environments are electric. You really don’t have any time to relax. It’s survive and advance and then you are right back into preparation for the next game.
“We have gotten back to the basics this week and really focused on individual improvement,” he added. “As we get closer to Wednesday, we will start implementing our game plan for Pikeville. Our guys are really excited to have an opportunity to continue to play.”
Valentine also mentioned his team wouldn’t be where it is without the help of his assistant coaches.
“A huge piece of our success should be attributed to my assistant coaches,” he said. “Tim Sizemore, Cody Messer and Phillip Rawlings have done an outstanding job this season. From player development to scouting and game preparation, these guys have it covered. I’m very fortunate to have a great staff. They have been extremely diligent in all aspects of our program.
“The outpouring of support from the community has been unbelievable,” Valentine added. “We are so fortunate to have a special community that has gotten behind this team. The teachers and administration at North Laurel High School have supported this team all season long. No matter where we played, I would look up and see several teacher and administrators at our road games. That doesn’t happen everywhere. We have some of the best principals and athletic director a coach could ask for. North Laurel is a special place and I feel very fortunate to be the head coach at North Laurel and just remain very thankful I was given the opportunity three years ago.”
