LAGRANGE — Pitching and hitting have been clutch during the North Laurel 12-year-olds’ dominance in the 12 year-old State Tournament.
North Laurel now stands at a perfect 4-0 in state tournament play after handing North Oldham a 6-2 loss in semifinal action on Tuesday.
Brandon Parman’s squad has also cruised past Valley Sports, 12-2, on Monday while upending Ashland, 4-0, on Sunday, and defeating Prestonsburg, 14-4, on Saturday.
North Laurel is now a win away from winning the state championship. They are scheduled to be back in action in the state title game Wednesday at noon against Lexington Eastern.
Tuesday’s Semifinals: North Laurel 6, North Oldham 2
Jason Parman’s squad fell behind 1-0 in the first inning but responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning and never looked back as the North Laurel 12-year-old All-Stars defeated homestanding North Oldham, 6-2.
Kip Allen dominated on the mound, allowing only five hits and one earned run while striking out nine batters during his five innings of work to get the win. Matt Powenski tossed a scoreless sixth inning to secure the win for North Laurel.
Ethan Anderson went 2-for-3 at the plate for North Laurel while garnering two RBI, and scoring once. Nathan Miller had two hits and drove in two runs while Allen finished with two hits and one RBI. Marshall Mastin delivered a hit, an RBI, and one run scored while Cooper Parman had a hit and scored twice. Powenski and Sam Allen each scored once apiece.
Monday’s Pool Play Game No. 3: North Laurel 12, Valley Sports 2
Cooper Parman and Matt Powenski continue to swing a hot bat, as both players connected with their second home runs of the state tournament during North Laurel’s 12-2 rout of Valley Sports.
North Laurel scored five runs in the second inning before adding two runs in the fourth inning while capping things off with a five-run sixth inning.
Parman went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run, three RBI, and three runs scored. Kip Allen was 2-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored while Kyran Barnes turned in a 2-for-2 effort at the plate. Jackson Asher finished with two hits, an RBI, and one run scored while Powenski had a hit (home run), three RBI, and one run scored. Ethan Anderson and Marshall Mastin each finished with an RBI, a run scored, and a hit apiece while Tate Marcum had a hit, and scored once. Sam Allen drove in a run while Nathan Miller scored once.
Sunday’s Pool Play Game No. 2: North Laurel 4, Ashland 0
Runs were hard to come by during North Laurel’s 4-0 win over Ashland.
Ethan Anderson turned in a dominating effort, surrendering only two hits while allowing no runs in four and two/thirds innings of work. He also struck out 10 batters. Kip Allen pitched the final one and one/third of an inning, holding Ashland hitless and scoreless while striking out three of the four batters he faced.
North Laurel took a 1-0 lead in the second inning before putting the game away with three insurance runs in the fifth inning. Jason Parman’s squad outhit Ashland, 6-2.
Anderson helped his own cause at the plate, going 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored while Jackson Asher delivered a hit and two RBI. Tate Marcum had a hit, and a run scored while Allen, and Cooper Parman both finished with a hit apiece.
Saturday’s Pool Play Game No. 1: North Laurel 14, Prestonsburg 4
Cooper Parman’s grand slam combined with Matt Powenski’s solo shot highlighted North Laurel’s 14-4 win over Prestonsburg.
Jason Parman’s squad scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back during its 10-run victory. Prestonsburg cut its deficit to 5-3 with three runs in the second inning before North Laurel responded with a run in the third inning, two runs in the fourth inning, and six runs in the fifth inning.
Cooper Parman collected three hits, five RBI, and three runs scored at the plate while Powenski had two hits, two RBI, and three runs scored. Kip Allen finished with a hit, and two runs scored while Jackson Asher finished with a hit, a run scored, and two RBI. Nathan Miller, and Jason Senters each finished with a hit, a run scored, and an RBI apiece while Tate Marcum had a hit, and scored once. Ethan Anderson finished with two runs scored apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.