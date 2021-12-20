LOUISVILLE — North Laurel continues to show why many consider the Jaguars as one of the top teams in the state while junior Reed Sheppard keeps displaying why he’s one of the best players in the country.
Sheppard’s stat line told the tale during Monday’s King of the Bluegrass semifinal matchup against South Carolina’s No. 1 ranked team, Dorman.
The University of Kentucky commit scored a game-high 34 points while finishing 11-of-21 from the floor, including a 4-of-10 shooting effort from 3-point range, to help guide the Jaguars to a 74-66 win.
“It was a great win for us,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “Dorman had won four state championships in a row.
“We want to play competition like this,” he added. “You don’t want to beat your guys up but you want to test them. I feel like we’ve improved so much the past three days. It just makes us better.”
Sheppard was also 8-of-8 from the charity stripe while finishing with nine steals, six assists, two rebounds, and two blocks.
“He’s not bad,” Valentine joked. “You watch him play and he’s a super talent. He makes plays that he has to. It just doesn’t mean he has to score when he has to. It means he gets a steal when he has to and rebounds when has to. He does such a great job of getting the ball to the open man, and he makes everyone around him better.”
North Laurel received impressive efforts from Clay Sizemore, who scored 10 points while Ryan Davidson added 11 points and Brody Brock dished out 10 points. Senior Caden Harris turned in a solid defensive effort after being assigned to guard Alabama commit Noah Clowney and limiting him to only four points.
“Nobody has any idea how tough of a job Caden has had rebounding and playing defense in this tournament,” Valentine said. “He’s a big anchor in what we are doing right now along with Ryan Davidson. They both have been warriors for us defensively.”
Valentine’s squad will now face-off against No. 3 Covington Catholic in the title game Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The Jaguars are the first 13th Region squad to reach the finals of the King of the Bluegrass Tournament.
“It’s amazing to be able to accomplish what we have,” Valentine said. “All of our games have been packed. This has been a blast. They’re really good teams in this.”
North Laurel built an early 18-10 edge in the first quarter behind two 3-pointers from Sizemore and five points from Davidson.
Sheppard scored all nine of the Jaguars’ points in the second quarter as North Laurel held a slim 27-22 advantage at halftime.
Forman continued to heat up in the third quarter, outscoring the Jaguars, 20-13, to take a 42-40 advantage in the final quarter of play.
Sheppard added nine points during the quarter while Sizemore added four points.
After scoring only 40 points during the first 36 minutes, Valentine told his players to “relax and breathe” entering the fourth quarter, and his players did just that.
The Jaguars caught fire and knocked down eight 3-pointers during the period while scoring 34 points.
Sheppard scored 14 points during the quarter including knocking down two 3-pointers. Brock hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points while Sizemore and Davidson both hit two 3-pointers apiece.
North Laurel 74, Dorman, SC 66
North Laurel 18 9 13 34 74
Dorman 10 12 20 24 66
North Laurel (74) — Sheppard 34, Sizemore 16, Brock 10, Davidson 11, Dotson 3.
Dorman (66) — Miller 16, Lindsay 14, Andrews 16, Clowney 4, Surratt 13, Harris 3.
