The Optimist Club will hold spring soccer signups starting now through the deadline of March 13, 2021. You can print an application at their webpage www.laurellondonoptimistfoundation.org and mail it to the address on the application. Ages: 3-18 (must be 3 before August 1, 2020). Fee: 1 child $50, 2 - $70, 3 - $80 (must be siblings). They will accept applications at the complex on Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. until the deadline. Please provide a copy of the child's birth certificate if mailing the application, otherwise we can check the birthday at the time of signup. For more information call 606-862-7027 Monday to Friday 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Optimist Club Spring Soccer Sign-ups
- By Les Dixon
