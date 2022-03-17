LEXINGTON — After 12 lead changes and seven ties, Warren Central managed to survive an overtime thriller against Male, and pull off a 57-54 victory during Thursday’s opening round action of the 2022 UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16.
The Dragons (27-3) trailed for 22:08 during the contest but still managed to find a way to pull out the three-point victory behind a 20-point effort from Omari Glover, who scored six of those when it mattered most in overtime. Glover also pulled down nine rebounds while Chappelle Whitney scored 14 points and Jaiden Lawrence finished with 12 points.
Dezdrick Lindsay led Male (28-6) with 23 points while Kalen Glenn turned in a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds), and Jayden Johnson scored 10 points.
Male (28-6) jumped out to a 10-0 run in the first quarter to take an 11-2 lead in the first quarter. Johnson scored eight points and hit two 3-pointers while Glenn added five points and knocked down a 3-point basket. The Bulldogs hit 6-of-8 shot attempts during the first quarter including a 4-of-5 effort from 3-point range to take a 19-11 advantage into the second quarter.
The Dragons carried over a 5-0 run into the second quarter and extended it to a 16-0 run after baskets by Whitney and Lawrence along with two free throws by Glover. A 3-point basket by Lawrence gave Warren Central a 20-19 advantage with 3:19 remaining in the second quarter.
A dunk by Lindsay gave Male a short-lived 21-20 lead at the 1:50 mark but two layups by Unseld allowed the Dragons to take a 24-21 lead with 1:21 left in the first half.
The Bulldogs’ Jack Edelen hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 24 apiece while Whitney’s basket gave Warren Central a 26-24 edge at halftime.
Whitney led the Dragons with nine points in the first half while Lawrence added seven points and Glover had six points. Warren Central hit 11-of-26 shot attempts. Male connected on only 8-of-19 shot attempts in the first half, including a 2-of-11 effort in the second quarter. Johnson’s 11 points led the Bulldogs while Edelen had six points.
Lindsay took over for Male in the third quarter, scoring 12 points, helping the Bulldogs to take a 40-36 lead into the fourth quarter. The lead changed hands on five occasions during the third quarter but a 3-pointer by Lindsey and two free throws with less than a minute remaining in the quarter allowed Male to pull out to a four-point advantage.
Warren Central continued to fight bacon the final eight minutes, as baskets by Glover and Whitney gave the Dragons a 48-44 advantage with 1:12 remaining in regulation. Three free throws by Lindsay cut his team’s deficit to 48-47 while Unseld hit 1-of-2 shot attempts from the charity stripe to give his team a 49-47 lead with 13 seconds remaining.
Male’s Demetrius White grabbed the loose ball on Unseld’s missed free throw and raced down the court passing the ball off to Lindsay who then returned the favor with a behind-the-back pass to White, who sent the game into overtime with an uncontested layup.
Male jumped out to a 52-49 advantage to open overtime after an old-fashioned 3-point play by Glenn but the Dragons never lost hope. Two baskets by Glover pulled Warren Central to within 54-53 with 2:13 left, and after a missed shot by the Bulldogs, Glover came up big again with another basket, giving his team a 55-54 edge with 24 seconds remaining. The Dragons sealed the win with two free throws by Unseld at the 12-second mark.
2022 UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16
Warren Central 57, Male 54
Male 19 5 16 9 5 54
Warren Central 11 15 10 13 8 57
Male (54) — Glenn 13, White 2, Lindsay 23, Edelen 6, Johnson 10.
Warren Central (57) — Walkup 4, Lawrence 12, Glover 20, Whitney 14, Unseld 7.
