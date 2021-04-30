LONDON — Two 13th Region heavyweights battled it out on the diamond on Friday with Corbin coming away with an 11-6 win over North Laurel.
Cody Philpot’s Redhounds (13-4) overcame five errors to pick up the five-run win while winning its fourth game in a row.
“We played well,” Philpot said “Evan Poore had a solid start. Cameron (Combs) has been big at the plate for us all year and continued that tonight. It’s been a team effort for us offensively, when one guy struggles, someone else has been stepping up and that’s always good to see.”
Combs led Corbin with a 3-for-5 effort at the plate while driving in four runs and scoring once. Jacob Baker finished with two hits and four RBI while Bradric Helton had two hits, two RBI, and four runs scored. Kade Elam turned in a 2-for-3 effort with three runs scored while Walker Landrum also had a hit.
According to North Laurel coach Darren McWhorter, the Jaguars (8-7) turned out to be their own worst enemy.
“We had seven walks and two hit batters along with leaving 10 runners on base, and five innings, the runners were in scoring position,” he said. “That will not allow you to win many games. On a bright note, Caden Harris was 3-for-4 on the night.”
North Laurel took a 2-1 lead after the second inning but Corbin’s bats woke up and the Redhounds scored five runs over the next two innings to build a 6-2 advantage. They added two runs in the sixth inning and three more runs in the seventh inning to put the game away.
Evan Poore turned in an impressive effort on the mound for Corbin, tossing five innings while limiting the Jaguars to five hits and one earned run. He also struck out four batters.
Caden Harris’s three-hit effort led North Laurel while Austin Smith was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Corey Broughton finished with two hits and one RBI while Will Hellard, Seth McClure, and Blake Vanhook each had a hit apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.