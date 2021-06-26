LONDON — North Laurel’s Cooper Parman got the job done on the pitcher’s mound, and at the plate, during the North Laurel 11-12-year old All-Stars’ 5-0 win over South Laurel in the Area 2 Tournament’s Winner’s Bracket Final on Saturday.
Parman was perfect at the plate (3-for-3) while connecting with a three-run home run and scoring once in the five-run victory. He also got the win on the mound, tossing a no-hitter while striking out 13 batters.
North Laurel got on the scoreboard with a run in the second inning. Jaxon Asher walked and eventually scored on a wild pitch to give his team a 1-0 lead.
North Laurel’s lead grew to 4-0 in the third inning after Parman connected with a three-run homer. Colter Elza and Kip Allen both started the rally by reaching base to begin the inning. Then Parman came through with a blast over the fence.
North Laurel added an insurance run in the fifth inning after Parman reached base with a hit and then scored on a wild pitch.
The win advances North Laurel to the 11-12-Year Old District Tournament. A start date hasn’t been released yet for the tournament.
