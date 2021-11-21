Williamsburg – The University of the Cumberlands Athletic Department in conjunction with the UC Alumni Association has announced its four-member class that will be inducted into the Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame as the Class of 2022. Linebacker Weston Hazelhurst, archer Caleb Kirby, soccer forward Shawn Picou, and women’s golfer Elizabeth Stephens are the four former student-athletes that will represent the 2022 class that will be inducted on September 30, 2022.
Weston Hazelhurst, Football, Class of 2014
Hazelhurst was a standout linebacker for Cumberlands that graduated from UC in 2014. Hazelhurst is a two-time NAIA All-American, a two-time BSN All-American, a four-time Mid-South Conference All-Conference selection earning First Team honors in 2012 and 2013. Hazelhurst finished his four-year career with 397 tackles, 21 sacks, and 63.5 tackles for loss. He graduated from Cumberlands as the program’s all-time leader in tackles and tackles for loss in a career, while ranking second in career sacks. Hazelhurst's best season came in 2013 when she recorded 131 tackles, which ranks third all-time as he also ranked first and second in tackles for loss in a season as she notched 18.0 during his senior season. His performance as a junior earned him Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors and he anchored the UC defense that advanced to the national title game in 2013. Hazelhurst was a standout for the Patriots since he arrived at Cumberlands as he earned MSC Defensive Freshman of the Year honors in 2010. Weston graduated in 2014 with a degree in Criminal Justice.
Caleb Kirby, Archery, Class of 2016
Kirby is arguably one of the most decorated men’s archers to ever come through the Patriots archery program. A 15-time national podium finisher, Kirby tallied 11 national titles, four national runner-up finishes, and a pair of bronze medals. Kirby notched three individual national titles, which is tied for the most in program history, while his five individual podium finishes rank second-most in the program. Kirby, who competed in the bowhunter division, was the first Patriot archer to win an individual 3D national title and the first to successfully defend that title in 2014 & 2015. He captured his third gold medal at the 2016 Outdoor National Championships. Kirby added a pair of individual national runner-up finishes during the 2014 and 2016 indoor championships. In addition to his success, Kirby was key for the Patriots in the team round recording six gold medals, two silver medals, and two bronze medals. During his junior and senior season, Kirby went a perfect 6-6 in national titles as part of team rounds. He still holds five scores that rank in the top five in program history. Caleb graduated from UC in 2016 with a degree in Business Administration and completed his Master in Business Administration and Masters in Coaching from Cumberlands.
Shawn Picou, Men's Soccer, Class of 2007
Picou is one of the most decorated men’s soccer players in the program’s history. He is the program’s lone three-time NAIA All-American honorable mention, was a four-time MSC All-Conference selection, and a three-time NAIA All-Region XI Team honoree. Over his 80 game career, Picou netted 67 goals and 159 career points, both marks still stand as the most in program history. As a freshman, Picou tallied 11 goals and five assists, while notching 14 goals and 11 assists in his sophomore season. He netted a season-best 21 goals in consecutive seasons, which is a single-season record as his 48 points during the 2005 season is also a program record. Picou led the Patriots and became just the second Cumberlands player to earn Mid-South Conference Player of the Year honors. Over his four years with the Patriots, Picou led the UC to a 53-20-7 record with three NAIA Region XI appearances. Shawn graduated from Cumberlands in 2007 with a degree in Business Administration.
Elizabeth Stephens, Women's Golf, Class of 2014
The final inductee is Stephens, who graduated from UC in 2014, was one of the most decorated golfers to come through the program. Over her three years at Cumberlands, Stephens was a three-time NAIA All-American, two-time Mid-South Conference Player of the Year, and three-time MSC All-Conference selection. She closed out her career with 21 All-Tournament teams and her eight Medalist honors rank second in program history. Stephens was named the MSC Player of the Year in both 2012 and 2013 making her the first golfer in conference history to earn the award in consecutive seasons. In her first season with the Patriots Stephens won three tournaments, including the MSC Spring Invite and the MSC Tournament Championships. She followed that up with a trio of wins during the 2012-13 season and capped off her career with two Medalist honors as a senior. Stephens helped the Patriots set program records for most wins in a season with nine, and lowest 18-hole and 36-hole team rounds. She played 80 rounds averaging 78.18 per round. Stephens graduated from Cumberlands in 2014 with a degree in English with an emphasis in Creative Writing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.