LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Turning to the past to reinvigorate the future, the University of Louisville hired Kenny Payne to unite its fan base and former players, as well as rebuild its sagging basketball program.
From the looks of the rousing reception during his introduction as U of L's new coach Friday morning in the KFC Yum! Center, he has already accomplished a big part of that mission.
Payne received a wildly enthusiastic greeting from several hundred people, including former players and coaches from every era over the past half-century, at the invitation-only event, during which is opening talk and subsequent press conference was frequently interrupted with applause and cheers.
It was an historic, and obviously popular hire as Payne, 55, became the first permanent Black head coach in the 100-year history of the program. He was embraced, both figuratively and literally.
"This is like when Barack Obama became President," said Wiley Brown, who played on UofL's 1980 national championship team and is now the coach at IU Southeast in New Albany, Ind. "That's what this day means to us as former players. Because of Kenny Payne, now every young man and every young girl can see that the opportunity they deserve can come true. But it's not just about Kenny Payne being the first black head coach, it's about Kenny Payne having worked hard and deserving this opportunity to be a head coach at the University of Louisville. It's pretty obvious he is ready for this."
UofL interim president Lori Stewart Gonzales called it "a wonderful celebration to bring Kenny Payne back home."
"It's a great day for the University of Louisville. Louisville hit an absolute home run," said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. "He's by far the best possible choice. He's a man of integrity, a great person, a great recruiter and a great developer of young men. He's already showing he can bring this community together. The whole Commonwealth is excited. Rarely do you see a hire so good that even the rival coach says it's a good move."
After ascending the steps to the podium, Payne, dressed in a gray suit with an off-white shirt and a bright red tie, bowed to the dozens of ex-Cards, a group that included a number of players from the 1986 national championship team he played on as a freshman.
"All my brothers stand up," he said to the players as he began his talk. "This is unbelievably emotional. I'm so humbled. This is so surreal."
The large room on the upper concourse of the arena could have served as a mini-Hall of Fame. Among the dozens of former players on hand to celebrate Payne's hiring were Darryl Griffith, Milt Wagner, Billy Thompson, Russ Smith, Charles Jones, DeJuan Wheat, Lancaster Gordon, Philip Bond, Jerry Eaves, Jerry King, Herbert Crook, Brian Kiser and Craig Hawley.
Also attending was UofL women's coach Jeff Walz, who earlier received a 7-year contract extension worth $1.7 annually that makes him among the highest-paid coaches in the women's game. The Cards are a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will face Albany Friday night in the Yum.
Payne's contract, approved by the UofL Athletic Association Board of Trustees Friday morning, will pay him $3,350 per year through March 31, 2028. He could receive bonuses for NCAA Tournament victories that could potentially total over $1.2 million. He could get other bonuses for being named ACC Coach of the Year, national coach of the year and an ACC Tournament championship.
Former coach Chris Mack made $4.3 million before his departure. Payne's salary is the fourth-highest among ACC coaches, behind retiring Mike Krzyzewski of Duke ($7.3M); Virginia's Tony Bennett ($3.6M); and Pittsburgh's Jeff Capel ($2.52M).
Payne thanked his former coach, 85-year-old Denny Crum, who sat in the front row. He revealed that he had received a congratulatory text message at 3 a.m. that day from University of Kentucky president Eli Capilouto and that UK coach John Calipari had urged him to take the UofL job.
(Capilouto) said, 'Kenny, I'm so happy. Thank you,'" Payne said. "Coach Calipari told me I had to take this job. Payne also said he got calls or texts from Charles Barkley, Magic Johnson and Nike founder Phil Knight, among many others across the nation and Kentucky.
"It's unbelievable to come back and have the whole state embrace you," he said. "Only in Kentucky can you get the Governor to come to a press conference for basketball."
Payne had received only a cursory call from then-athletic director Vince Tyra before Chris Mack was hired four years ago, but the Laurel, Miss., native had turned down other major college coaching jobs over the years. So why did the former UK associate head coach decide to leave his position as assistant coach for the New York Knicks to rebuild a program that finished 13-19 last season and is under the shadow of an NCAA investigation?
Payne answered that question when he stepped off a private jet at Bowman Field Thursday afternoon into hugs from Crum and former assistant coach Wade Houston and was asked if he ever envisioned being the head coach at his alma mater.
"Never in a million years," he said. "It's a dream. I'm coming home. It's where I started. It's where my life began as a young kid coming out of Mississippi. Coming here trusting this university and those two people -- Denny Crum and Wade Houston. They helped me become a man and now I get to do that for other kids. You don't get these opportunities very often."
At the press conference, he said, "I knew I had to take this job to build this program back up. The other opportunities weren't right. This one is right. I took this job for the University of Louisville, the community and the state."
Crum said he thought his former player could be a "great all-around coach" and joked that he would help coach the guards if Payne wanted to devote more time to developing the big men.
"Kenny is the kind of guy who'll be whatever you need him to be," Crum said. "I know how long he wanted this job. I told him to keep his head up, that everything would work out for him."
Houston, who recruited Payne, said he is "the only person who could bring this program together" and added that his hiring was way past due. Payne said Houston was a father figure to him and that "he would tell you he had to spank me a couple of days."
Former U of L All-American and current trustee Junior Bridgeman, told the Courier-Journal that he doesn't think the significance of a historic first can be minimized, but that he believes Payne prefers to be thought of as a coach rather than a pioneer.
"I think in some ways it's important, but in other ways I think he'll be a good basketball coach whether he was green, red, yellow, whatever."
Payne said over and over that he needs the support of the community and U of L fans to be successful.
"Just so we all understand, I can't do this job by myself," he said. "I wish I could stand up here and tell you I have all the answers. I don't. But here's what I know: the foundation of this university is great. To the community, I need you. Your support is very critical, through good and bad."
Payne met with the current players shortly after his arrival in Louisville and left a favorable impression upon two of the players who are eligible to return next season and attended the introduction.
"I think it's a really good hire for the city of Louisville," junior guard El Ellis said. "I mean, it's good to see everybody come together like this and I think he'll do a great job here. It means a lot just to have somebody who really cares about people. Young men want to be around people who care about you and he truly does."
"I think this was a great hire," sophomore forward Dre Davis said. "There's been nothing bad said about him. He's a great guy. You can just see from the crowd from who showed up and all the love and spirit here. So I'm excited. This place is amazing, it's amazing to play here. If I have the opportunity to stay here that's what I'd love to do. This is where my heart is."
Payne said he is in no hurry to put together a staff because he wants to be sure he makes the right decisions. But he is expected to hire Duke assistant Nolan Smith, who is the son of former Cardinal great Derek Smith, as his top aide. Milt Wagner, whose son D.J. is one of the top recruits in the country, is also a possibility.
Russ Brown, a former sportswriter for The Courier-Journal and USA Today, covers University of Louisville sports and college football and basketball for Kentucky Today. He can be contacted at 0926.russ.brown@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.