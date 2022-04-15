LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- When the Kenny Payne era of Louisville basketball officially begins with tipoff for the 2022-23 season sometime in early November, he will have a roster that is almost as new to the Cardinals as he is due to a huge offseason turnover.
As the old saying goes about such a lack of familiarity, U of L fans won't be able to tell the players without a program.
Sophomore guard/forward Dre Davis became the latest defection with the news on Tuesday that the 6-foot-6 Indianapolis native is entering the transfer portal, joining four other members of the Cards' 2021-22 team who preceded him in declaring that they won't return. Those are Matt Cross, Noah Locke, Samuel Williamson and Gabe Witzner.
Combined with the three players who have exhausted their eligibility, Malik Williams, Jarrod West and Mason Faulkner, U of L has only five remaining scholarship players at this point who saw even a limited amount of action this past season -- center Sydney Curry, forwards Jae'Lyn Withers and JJ Traynor, guard El Ellis and center Roosevelt Wheeler.
But Withers, Traynor and Wheeler haven't announced their intentions yet, so conceivably Curry and Ellis might be the only holdovers in addition to redshirt freshman Mike James, who sat out last year while recovering from surgery for a torn Achilles tendon.
The departing players accounted for 68 percent of the points the Cards scored last season (1,456 of 2,154) and 73 percent of their rebounds (725 of 1,167).
Davis, a four-star recruit out of Lawrence Central High School in Indianapolis, started 40 games over the past two seasons and was a solid, if unspectacular, contributor in 2022, averaging 7.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 42.7 percent. He played in 30 of 32 games, starting 23.
Davis' decision was mildly surprising because he seemed enthusiastic about playing for Payne on the day the new coach was introduced after Payne had met with several players.
"The biggest thing he emphasized was, 'I want to be able to push you young kids to be able to reach your goals, and if you're not a dream chaser or you're not striving to be at your very best, then I don't want you,'" Davis said "That's something I want to be around."
But when Davis' younger brother, Tae, requested a release from his letter of intent last month, that raised speculation that Dre could be close to leaving U of L's program. Another signee, center Fredrick King, also requested a release.
Payne hasn't been available for comment since his hiring was announced on March 17, but is expected to meet with the media soon to talk about his staff and other developments.
DJ WAGNER DELAYING DECISION
One of Payne's reported recruiting targets is 6-3 guard DJ (DeJuan) Wagner, grandson of former Louisville star Milt Wagner, who is also a close friend of Payne's and may be named one of the new assistants. However, DJ, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 class, told 247Sports recruiting analyst Travis Branham this week that he hasn't had any substantial talks with Payne yet.
"Not really, not too much, but he is definitely a great coach," DJ Wagner said. "I know he was a great coach at Kentucky and I know he will do a great job, but I don't have a super personal connection."
Among the schools who have been in heavy pursuit of Wagner are Kentucky, Memphis and Villanova, but Wagner hasn't announced a list of his finalists. UK's entire staff recently watched him play in the New Jersey state championship.
"I am still open to everyone, but Kentucky is a great school and I love Kentucky," Wagner said. "It was definitely an honor seeing how much they supported me and it's really an honor when any coach comes to watch, but that was definitely great that they all came. I am enjoying every part of the process with all of the coaches reaching out and stuff. Right now I am just going with the flow. I don't have a time for when I am going to commit."
