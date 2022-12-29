DAYTONA BEACH, FLA. — Jeff Davis’ South Laurel Cardinals continue to roll, reeling off their seventh consecutive win with a 52-43 win over Georgia’s Peachtree Ridge High School.
Jordan Mabe turned in his best game in a Cardinal uniform by dominating on the the offensive end, scoring a game-high 29 points.
Mabe scored eight points in the first quarter, six points in the second quarter, 11 points in the third quarter, and four points in the fourth quarter.
And once again, the Cardinals (9-3) turned in another stellar defensive effort.
It marked the eighth time this season South Laurel has limited its opponents to 50 points or less.
The Cardinals are allowing only 50 points per contest. They led 24-13 at halftime, and 35-25 entering the fourth quarter.
Parker Payne, who joined the 1,000-point club in the win, added nine points in the win while Ashton Garland, and Eli Gover each scored five points apiece. Caden Jones finished with a four-point scoring effort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.