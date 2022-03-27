LONDON — Bush capped off a perfect 14-0 season after defeating Sublimity, 27-21, during Saturday’s Laurel County Boys’ Elementary Tournament championship.
The Blue Devils built a 6-1 lead in the first quarter and withheld a late comeback attempt from Sublimity to pull out the six-point victory.
“First, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for the opportunity to be a part of this team,” Bush coach David Cupp said. “They are a tight-knit group of friends, who cheered for each other the whole season.”
“If I had to describe this season in one word, it would be perseverance,” he added. “We started tryouts before Christmas break. The schedule was shifted midseason and then the tournament was postponed three weeks. So we barely finished ahead of spring break. Our four most challenging regular-season games were all on the road in hostile environments. But these kids never quit in the face of all those obstacles.”
Conner Hinkle led Bush with 10 points while Pearce Chadwell followed with a nine-point scoring effort.
Anderson Gentry turned in a nine-point scoring effort for the Eagles while Jacob Depew and Kingston Guillory each followed with five points apiece.
The Blue Devils held a 13-8 advantage at halftime before taking a 21-12 edge into the fourth quarter.
Sublimity outscored Bush, 9-6, during the game’s final six minutes but could t overtake the lead.
“This team set a couple of goals at the beginning of the season,” Cupp said. “They wanted to go undefeated and win the tournament. They accomplished their goals and carried themselves with great class. I’m extremely proud of them.”
Members of the team are Kip Allen, Nathan Cupp, Colter Elza, Peerce Chadwell, Espn Lewis, Colton Stewart, Isaac Hagedorn, Ayden Harris, Connor Hinkle, Will Lancaster, Grayson Martin, Marshall Mastin, Mason Minor, Micah Sizemore, and Cole Ward. Note: The names and spellings of the team were what was given at the tournament.
Laurel County Boys’ Elementary Tournament
Championship
At South Laurel High School
Bush 27, Sublimity 21
Bush 6 7 8 6 27
Sublimity 1 7 4 9 21
Bush (27) — Allen 2, Cupp 2, Elza 4, Chadwell 9, Hinkle 10.
Sublimity (21) — Depew 5, Gentry 9, Guillory 5, Reeser 2.
