LONDON — Perfection.
Jessica Miller’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars continued to impress on Thursday with a 5-4 win over Madison Southern, finishing regular season play with an unblemished 9-0 record.
The Lady Jaguars received four goals from Olivia Rudder while Meg Anderson added a goal to give North Laurel the one-goal victory.
Miller’s squad will now switch their focus to postseason play. The Lady Jaguars will play crosstown rival and host South Laurel during semifinal action of the 49th District Tournament on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The two teams opened the season with North Laurel coming away with a 9-3 win. The Lady Jaguars posted a perfect 3-0 mark against District opponents this season while outscoring them, 21-4, during the process.
