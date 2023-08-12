The Piranhas Swim Team clinched their third consecutive Lake Cumberland Swim Association Championship in Russell Springs on July 29.
Led by Coach Dee Dole, the Piranhas concluded an undefeated season with a championship victory against five teams from Laurel, Pulaski, Rockcastle, and Russell.
The team accumulated 2,355 points, surpassing the second-place Laurel County Barracudas, who scored 1,753 points, and the third-place Russell Rays, who scored 1,558 points.
Among the competing teams, the Piranhas recorded the highest percentage of improved times at 74 percent and the lowest percentage of disqualified swimmers (DQs) at 5 percent, compared to other teams that had up to 18 percent DQs.
In addition to the team's overall improvement, the Piranhas claimed eight of the 14 High Point awards and broke a 2016 Conference record.
Silas Black set a personal best in the boys 9-10, 25-yard freestyle, establishing a new Conference record.
The High Point award is given to one boy and one girl from each age category who earned the most points for their team during the finals.
Piranhas who received High Point awards include:
6 & Under — Rachel Abner & Jimmy Nolan
7-8 — Faith Massey & Miles Moses
9-10 — Mila Hammons & Silas Black
13-14 — Blake Butler
15-16 — Kyra Lewis
The Piranhas, totaling 179 athletes from Whitley, Knox, Laurel, and Bell counties, attributed their successful season to collaborations with the City of Corbin, University of the Cumberlands, and the London Country Club, whose facilities enabled this season's achievements.
Besides Coach Dole, the Piranhas are privileged to receive high-quality instruction from experienced coaches and former swimmers: Dara Carmack, Jimmy Hall, Jarod Martin, Kyle Yeager, Meredith Moses, Sarah Wahlstead, Jonah Black, Bailyn Scent, Tim Jones, Gloria Anderson, and Chelslynn Helton.
