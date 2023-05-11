LONDON — Eighth-grader Kenzie Williams was unhittable on Thursday during South Laurel’s 10-0 win over Knox Central.
She improved to 10-3 while lowering her ERA to well below 2.50 after tossing a perfect game, striking out nine batters in five innings of work.
Her teammates did the rest at the plate, as the Lady Cardinals (16-11) pounded out 10 hits behind Aubree Laster’s 4-for-4 effort at the plate. She also scored twice.
Morgan Jackson and Emmie Rice both connected on home runs in the win. Jackson was 1-for-2 with one RBI and two runs scored while Rice turned in a 1-for-3 effort with three RBI and one run scored.
“Kenzie continues to improve on attacking the zone, hitting spots, and trusting her stuff. Really great effort tonight,” South Laurel coach Carly Mink said. “Also a great effort by the defense behind her. We were able to be patient, get in good counts, and put the ball in play.”
South Laurel scored five runs in the first two innings while putting the finishing touches on the win with a five-run fifth inning.
Addison Baker finished the game with two hits, three RBI, and two runs scored while Skye Lawson and Bailey Frazier each had a hit and a run scored apiece. Amara Horn also scored in the win.
