The Lisa Collins Classic was established this year to honor Lisa Collins and her basketball career at Laurel County High School (1974-1980) and the University of Kentucky (1980-1984).
The inaugural tournament was held December 10, at South Laurel High School where a plaque in Collins’ memory was unveiled. She was the county’s only Miss Basketball and was also on the 1982 University of Kentucky SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Team, whose members donated the plaque.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.