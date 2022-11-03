Jason Chappell's Jaguars are set to travel to take on the Titans of Collins this Friday in the first round of the KHSAA 5A state playoffs.
North Laurel finished the regular season at an even 5-5 record. They notched wins over Johnson Central, Shelby Valley, Barren County, Whitley County, and Henry County.
Collins finished with a 6-4 record in the regular season, with wins over Shelby County, Bullitt Central, Jeffersontown, Madison Southern, Whitley County, and East Jessamine.
North Laurel averages 139.8 passing yards per game, 287.7 rushing yards per game, and averages 5.1 touchdowns per game.
Ethan Gregory leads the Jaguars in rushing, coming in at 107 yards per game. On the receiving end, Keaton Bowling leads the Jaguars with 34.6 receiving yards per game.
Collins averages 191.7 passing yards per game, 185.8 rushing yards per game, and the Titans average 6.8 touchdowns per game.
Kenyon Goodin leads the Titans in rushing, going for about 126.3 yards per game, and Darius Evans leads on the receiving end, gaining about 98.2 yards per game.
The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. this Friday at Collins High School in Shelbyville.
