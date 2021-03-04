LONDON — Boys and girls Laurel London Optimist League basketball postseason action began this past weekend with many teams advancing in their respective division's brackets.
Boys 7 & 8
Pistons 17, Pacers 14
Pistons (17) — Minor 10, Robinson 1, Smith 2, Hacker 4
Pacers (14) — Parman 8, Armstrong 6.
Kings 34, Hawks 12
Kings (34) — Gillam 7, Johnson 11, Robinson 6, Muncy 10.
Hawks (12) — Short 4, Turner 2, Floyd 6.
Boys 9 & 10
Suns 30, Rockets 23
Suns (30) — McQueen 2, Parsley 4, Jackson 6, Robbins 6, McPhetridge 12.
Rockets (23) — Shutts 2, Biggs 2, Adams 5, Sizemore 12, Napier 2.
Bucks 29, Wildcats 28
Bucks (29) — Sizemore 8, Gilbert 1, Hoskins 6, Depew 14.
Wildcats (28) — Jones 5, Patterson 9, Lagner 3, Gentry 9, Lipps 2.
Boys 11-14
Pelicans 29, Knicks 22
Pelicans (29) — Floyd 5, McQueen 6, Moore 4, Caldwell 14.
Knicks (22) — Branzon 6, Collins 2, Gussler 8, Smith 2, Edgar 4.
Thunder 30, Magic 28
Thunder (30) — Minor 6, Burkey 7, McCready 11, Jackson 2, Robbins 2, Johnson 2.
Magic (28) — Jones 4, Sizemore 2, Messer 2, Bobbit 2, Cupp 18.
Boys 15-18
Spurs vs. Hawks
Spurs win by forfeit over Hawks
Lakers 44, Celtics 33
Lakers (44) — Bowling 24, Weaver 6, Dugger 5, Rao 4, Gonzales 5.
Celtics (33) — Dairaki 12, Bales 4, Martin 2, Gambrel 13, Bryant 2.
Girls 7–11
Aces 23, Lynx 10
Aces (23) — Stopher 2, Wagers 4, Brown 6, Andes 11.
Lynx (10) — Napier 6, Osborne 4.
Majestic vs. Suns
Majestic wins by forfeit over Suns
