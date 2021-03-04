LONDON — Boys and girls Laurel London Optimist League basketball postseason action began this past weekend with many teams advancing in their respective division's brackets.

Boys 7 & 8

Pistons 17, Pacers 14

Pistons (17) — Minor 10, Robinson 1, Smith 2, Hacker 4

Pacers (14) — Parman 8, Armstrong 6.

Kings 34, Hawks 12

Kings (34) — Gillam 7, Johnson 11, Robinson 6, Muncy 10.

Hawks (12) — Short 4, Turner 2, Floyd 6.

Boys 9 & 10

Suns 30, Rockets 23

Suns (30) — McQueen 2, Parsley 4, Jackson 6, Robbins 6, McPhetridge 12.

Rockets (23) — Shutts 2, Biggs 2, Adams 5, Sizemore 12, Napier 2.

Bucks 29, Wildcats 28

Bucks (29) — Sizemore 8, Gilbert 1, Hoskins 6, Depew 14.

Wildcats (28) — Jones 5, Patterson 9, Lagner 3, Gentry 9, Lipps 2.

Boys 11-14

Pelicans 29, Knicks 22

Pelicans (29) — Floyd 5, McQueen 6, Moore 4, Caldwell 14.

Knicks (22) — Branzon 6, Collins 2, Gussler 8, Smith 2, Edgar 4.

Thunder 30, Magic 28

Thunder (30) — Minor 6, Burkey 7, McCready 11, Jackson 2, Robbins 2, Johnson 2.

Magic (28) — Jones 4, Sizemore 2, Messer 2, Bobbit 2, Cupp 18.

Boys 15-18

Spurs vs. Hawks

Spurs win by forfeit over Hawks

Lakers 44, Celtics 33

Lakers (44) — Bowling 24, Weaver 6, Dugger 5, Rao 4, Gonzales 5.

Celtics (33) — Dairaki 12, Bales 4, Martin 2, Gambrel 13, Bryant 2.

Girls 7–11

Aces 23, Lynx 10

Aces (23) — Stopher 2, Wagers 4, Brown 6, Andes 11.

Lynx (10) — Napier 6, Osborne 4.

Majestic vs. Suns

Majestic wins by forfeit over Suns

