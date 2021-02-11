LONDON — The South Laurel Lady Cardinals are over .500 for the first time this season after recording a 74-36 blowout win over Hazard.
The Lady Cardinals (7-6) turned in one of their best defensive efforts of the season, limiting the Lady Bulldogs to only 14 points in the second half.
South Laurel trailed 16-15 after the end of the first quarter before outscoring Hazard, 59-20, the remainder of the game.
“Another good win,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “We are hopefully trying to turn the corner. Our energy level is getting better and it is refreshing to see. We had 5 players in double figures. We are proud of Bree, being the only senior, she has endured a lot over the years and has just stayed the course and now she has her education played.”
The Lady Cardinals hit 12 3-pointers while Rachel Presley led her team with 16 points while Bree Howard added 15 points while hitting three 3-pointers. Kylie Clem hit four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points while Corbin Miller finished with 11 points and three 3-pointers. Emily Mills scored all 10 of her points in the fourth quarter.
South Laurel 74, Hazard 36
Hazard 16 6 4 10 36
South Laurel 15 21 17 21 74
Hazard (36) — Caudill 9, Harris 20, Combs 4, Stidham 3.
South Laurel (74) — Howard 15, Jones 4, E. Cox 2, Clem 12, Presley 16, Miller 11, Mills 10, Hoskins 4.
