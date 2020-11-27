CORBIN — Darrell Hendrix takes over a Lynn Camp Lady Wildcat basketball program that continues to be rebuilding after posting a 4-28 record last season.
Hendrix is excited to see what his players can do after adding new faces to the team.
“We have 18 players on the roster,” he said. “We’ve added 10 girls that didn’t play last season, but have all played basketball at some point. We are still very young. I only have two seniors and two juniors that will see varsity playing time. The rest are several freshman and sophomores that will play a lot.
“We have some size, I have three players that are around 5’10” and they are all tall and athletic,” Hendrix added. “We also have some speed and several girls that shoot the ball pretty good from outside. I hope we can be competitive in the All ‘A‘ and district right away. It’s gonna depend on how quickly we come together as a team. Right now, everyone is meshing together really well. They all seem to have the same goals and have something to prove.”
While Lynn Camp is no stranger to success, the Lady Wildcats took some lumps last season and are ready to get back to their winning ways.
“I’m very excited about this opportunity to take over this program,” Hendrix said. “I have confidence that we will get the program back to winning again. I hope I and my staff can provide stability for this team. I’m their fourth coach in four years. That can be hard on any player, especially a high school girl. We are trying to build a great relationship with these players and assure them that we are here for the long haul.
“I have surrounded myself with a great staff,” he added. “Nikki Hendrix, who has been behind getting all these girls out to play. She has a great relationship with all of them from being the high school softball coach. Stephanie Partin, who played at Lynn Camp and went to school with most of these kids’ parents, and Matt Moore who played at South Laurel in the early 2000s.”
The cupboard isn’t bare at Lynn Camp. Hendrix has eight players at his disposal that saw playing time and even started at some point last season.
“I expect Abby Mabe to start for us and Isabella Blevins, Alissa Crumpler, Brooklyn Colinger, and Alyssa Mounce to see a lot of playing time,” he said, “We are going to be using about 10 girls every night. Abby Mabe is very athletic, she can drive the ball and shoots it well from outside, Isabella is a great shooter, Alissa Crumpler will be a very important cause she can play about anywhere. We can use her in any position. Brooklyn Colinger and Alyssa Mounce will see a lot of playing time down low. They will both give us good minutes in the post position. Mackenzie Owens and Chloe Helton are also returning. They are both young but show a lot of potential.
“Mackenzie will probably be our JV point guard and also see some varsity minutes,” he added. “We have the addition of two seniors, Natalie Fanella and Julia Shepherd who played their freshman and sophomore seasons but didn’t play last season. Natalie is about 5’11” and very athletic for her size while Julia will provide us with good outside shooting to help stretch the defense. They both have a lot of experience and know the game well. Jorja Carnes, a freshman, will be our point guard. The thing I like about Jorja is she’s always looking to set other players up to score. She shoots the ball well and can drive it to the rim, but she does a great job of looking for the open player.”
Hendrix is also excited to see what Brayden Smith and Lindsey Cox bring to the table.
“Braylen has a great feel for the game and can shoot it well or drive it to the basket,” he said. “She came to us about two months ago and wasn’t in very good physical shape, but she worked her butt off to get into basketball shape. I’ve been very pleased with her work ethic. Lindsey moved in from another school and is probably our most physical player,” Hendrix added. “She’s the kid you want playing defense on the other team’s best player. She goes full speed all the time.”
Hendrix admitted his goal this season is for his team to get better every time they step on the floor.
“I know we have talent, I’m just trying to get us to learn how to win,” he said. “I think we have the pieces we just have to work hard and put it all together. Each individual has to be okay with not being the star. I’ve been telling them from day one that it’s gonna be a team effort. We are gonna use about 10 girls every night.
“We have to come together as a team with the same goal,” Hendrix added. “I think the biggest thing will be how quickly we grow. We are still very young, which is great for the future but we wanna be competitive now.”
Hendrix put together a competitive schedule to help prepare his team for what lies ahead.
“Our schedule is pretty much what it should be for a 1A school,” he said. “I want to compete every night no matter who we are playing. We have Corbin and Harlan County on the schedule, who I feel like will help gauge where we are and where we wanna be.”
As for competing in the 51st District, and the 13th Region, Hendrix said the key for his team is to continue to improve each time they play.
“The district looks tough this year. Knox Central and Pineville have very good teams and Barbourville has a new coach that I’m sure will work hard there,” he said. “My hope is that we can be right in the mix of it by the end of the season. I’ve got a couple of seniors that I’m sure would like to make one final trip to The Arena.
“The region is loaded,” Hendrix added. “There are a lot of good teams. We have to take small victories every day to start and work our way up the ladder. Hopefully, before this season ends we will be in that top 10 of the region. I think it’s huge for us to get off to a good start. With young players, starting off bad can be rough. They need that success to help build them up. We need to get some wins early to get us headed in the right direction.
“I want the school and community to support these young ladies,” he continued. “They are great kids that deserve the support. They are working their butts off in the gym and I know they will see results from it on the floor. It lifts them up when they know they are making their peers and community proud.”
