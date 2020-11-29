WILLIAMSBURG — Randy Crider is entering his fifth year as the coach of the Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jacket basketball program, and if year five is anything like the past four years, Williamsburg fans will have a lot to cheer about.
Crider has put together a 63-50 mark during his time as the Lady Yellow Jackets’ head coach while establishing his team as not only a district but regional contender.
Williamsburg has captured two 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament championships during the past four years while also having some impressive talent moving through during the process.
But with leading scorer Lillie Hall graduated and playing basketball at the University of the Cumberlands, Crider will try to keep his team’s success going.
“This year’s team is going to be more similar to my teams when I first started,” he admitted. “We are going to have to play very good defense and rebound to have a successful year. I think we can get there but it is still a work in progress. I think we will play more girls as well. One thing I love about this team is how hard they working.
“They come each and everyday working really hard and improving each day from the seniors on down to the young girls,” Crider added. “If we keep improving, I don’t see why we can’t continue our success in the All ‘A’ and keep inching closer to the district. I’m sure it would be hard for any program to replace a schools second all-time leading scorer but it has to be done. Every other school that we play from now on won’t care that Lillie isn’t playing any more. They will be focused on the girls who are so they have to step up. It will not fall on one girl so that should help and hopefully we will have some success.”
The Lady Yellow Jackets return a strong nucleus of talent that is led by seniors Mikkah Siler and Morgan Prewitt along with junior Kaylee Graham.
Each of the three players stated last season and brings a lot of experience to the table.
“Mikkah will be looked on to take over the rains of our team,” Crider said. “She is only in her second year with us but she has a lot of varsity experience and has been extremely effective and is very accomplished. As a senior in her last dance, she has stepped up so far and really leading the team to be better every day.
“Kaylee was looked on last year as someone we could put on the opposing teams best player and could really neutralize them and make things difficult for them and then knock down a big 3 from time to time,” he added. “This year we really look for her to pick her motor and intensity up a notch and become a more consistent player with us. You see at times like the Whitley game at home last year where she played great defense and also had great offensive output. We need more of that this year.
“Morgan was in and out of the starting lineup last season,” he continued. “She may not have all the physical tools you look for in a basketball player but Morgan is someone who really maximizes her ability. She gives everything she has and we will need her to continue to do that again this year and I know she will with it being her final season.“
Crider is also looking at a pair of freshmen (Allie Wilson and Lylah Mattingly) and sophomore Zoie Brown, to contribute.
“Allie is someone I wish we could have got her more time and experience knowing we will be very dependent on her in the post for the foreseeable future,” he said. “She has all the talent in the world with size and skill but she needs to learn to work harder and push her self to the next level. She is very gifted and God blessed her with size and she needs to use it and make the most of what she has.
“Lylah is a very strong, fast, but raw athlete. She can do things others just can’t,” Crider added. “She needs to understand that she has the ability to be very good but now she has to look within and gain the confidence in herself and know that she can do the things we ask of her and can do it at a high level. Zoie is a guard that will be looked to to run the offense from time to time and has the chance to gain playing time if she continues to improve and continues to take care of the ball.”
Crider said his team’s keys to success this season will be being the best defensive team in the region.
“I don’t think we will be able to score the basketball like we did last season so we will have to step it up on the defensive end,” he said. “We must hang our hat on holding teams to there lowest output each and every night. My biggest concern is with the loss of Lillie Hall we now do not have a primary ball handler and in the past, we could just rely on her to start things for us. So it looks like as of right now that we will have to be by committee to get things rolling for us.”
Crider has also compiled a tough skate of games to have his team ready for action in the rough and tough 50th District along with hopes of making a deep postseason run.
“I think with us being a small school and with the district we play in we will always be ready for postseason play,” he said. “We have six very difficult district games every year and that no different this year. I really think that’s what helps us in the All ‘A’ each year have been battle testing going into it each year.
“I think our district will once again be the best, strongest, and deepest district in the region,” Crider added. “South Laurel remains at the top but I do think Whitley and Corbin are closing in but will be interested in how things go. Also, I can’t wait to see what our girls have to say about it all with nobody expecting much from us. I think, unlike the last couple years, and just like our district, the gap between North and South is closing with teams three to six and seven is. Bell County, Whitley, Corbin, Knox Central are all gaining ground and I think it could make for a very interesting region tourney come the end of the season. I think it always helps to start strong because it is a year we don’t know what will happen from day to day. If we start strong, I think it can boost the moral and keep the team energized and hungry for more.”
