LONDON — Eddie Mahan’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars are two years removed from a 13th Region championship, and just last year, they reached the regional finals before bowing out to crosstown rival South Laurel.
Gone are the talented duo of Gracie Jervis and Isabel Gray due to graduation but that doesn’t mean North Laurel is rebuilding.
The Lady Jaguars just reload.
North Laurel (28-5 overall, 14-1 vs. 13th Region competition) returns the bulk of their talent from last season but they are young.
Mahan looks to be starting two juniors, one freshman, and two eighth-graders while most of his players in the rotation are eighth-graders.
“The word that comes to mind about this year’s team is young. I know most will talk about our talent and we for sure have many talented players, but most people do not understand how important experience is,” Mahan said. “Even in our program, when we were rising through the region a few years ago, we had to go through some postseason heartbreak before being able to finally win the region and go to state.
“We will have to overcome that lack of experience this year and it will cost us some games,” he added. “I hope that we learn our lessons early though, so we do not have to learn those lessons in postseason play. We will be starting two eighth-graders and a freshman, and four of our top seven players in our rotation will be eighth-graders. I cannot remember any team in recent history this young with such high expectations. That speaks to just how talented our young group is.”
With the Lady Jaguars tagged by many as the team to beat, comes pressure, but Mahan expects his team to be able to handle the expectations.
“We have been competing at the top of the region for a while now,” he said. “The expectations of our program are to compete with the best of the state every season. The fact that we are expected to win a region is not new to us within our program and should not be a distraction. I worry more about Covid cancellations affecting our team than I do the outside expectations.”
The Lady Jaguars return three starters and players from last season that played significant varsity minutes.
Juniors Emily Sizemore (10.3 points per game, 4.4 assists per game) and Hailee Valentine (15.1) return as the region’s frontcourt along with eighth-grader Halle Collins, who was quite the contributor as a seventh-grader last season, averaging 14.4 points and 6.8 rebounds.
“Emily’s importance cannot be stated in stats,” Mahan said. “She will need to be a leader from this position even more this year than she was last year. Her ability to run our offense and to be the emotional leader from the point guard position will be a huge factor of just how good we can be this season.
“Hailee is an improved shooter this season and I think that will help her become even a more consistent scorer,” he added. “Two years ago, she was our best on ball defender, and last year, she was our leading scorer, but this year’s team needs her to be able to do both. If she does you will see that will separate her from many of the other great players that have come through the region lately and may help separate our team from some of the others in the region.
“Halle is a tremendous player and does it based primarily on being a great rebounder and good shooter,” Mahan continued. “I think you will see her take a big step in creating her own shot this season. However, her scoring is the smallest part of her game. She changes the game by how hard she plays, how well she rebounds, and how versatile she is. Those are the first things that college coaches talk about when they call, and I hope other young players realize points are just a small part of the equation. I think you will see her do even better now that she is playing more of her natural position this season. Halle is a tremendous player, and you could easily see that season. She will be focused on more this season as no one will be surprised by her this year. It will create some challenges, but I think you will also see how much she has developed since last year as well. I don’t know the last time I have seen an eighth grader with so much expectations thrown on her as she does.”
North Laurel also returns freshman Chloe McKnight (4.5, 3.6 rebounds per game) along with eighth graders Bella Sizemore (2.2, 1.8), Saige McClure (1.5, 1.7) and Brooke Nicholson (3.5, 1.5).
“Chloe played a good role for our team last year and will start for us this season,” Mahan said. “Since we have been able to get her back into the gym she has improved tremendously. She will be a vital piece for us this season. I think you will see her develop into a very good post player as we continue working with her.
“Bella did not start but played significant minutes as both a point guard and wing,” he added. “She is a very capable scoring and very smart player. She will be competing to start this season and we will depend on her a lot. Saige played a backup role for us last season but will be competing for a starting position this season. She is one of the most consistent players we have and can do a little of everything.
“Brooke was limited last year and is very young,” Mahan continued. “Her pure athleticism is better than any player I have coached on the high school level. I know with the amount of talent we have we will be a good team but just what the ceiling is for us might depend on her development this season. She can be an elite defender and is already a good shooter. When you combine that with her raw speed and you can have something special.”
With a lot of talent returning from last season’s 28-win squad, Mahan feels the key to his team’s success will be leadership and chemistry.
“It’s a nice problem to have a lot of young talent but it also means that someone must show them how to win at this level without them going through the tough heartbreaks,” he said. “It is making it even harder to develop this team to be ready with no summer ball and a limited preseason that has already experienced one stoppage. Summer ball is usually when you can develop your young players and establish your new team leaders. We missed all of that and most years that wouldn’t have been as big of an issue as it has been this year. We needed that time and experience.”
Mahan peppered his schedule once again with good teams and tournaments to prepare his team for what they could see once postseason play begins.
“We have an extremely tough schedule once again,” he admitted. “We never are afraid to play another team even if that leads to some losses. We have Christian Academy of Louisville, Shelby Valley, Campbell County, Scott County, Bowling Green, Casey County, Rowan County and West Carter just to name a few.
“With such a tough schedule with a very young team I believe you will see some struggles, but I believe it gives us the best chance to be ready for a deep post season run as well,” Mahan added. “We need to learn the hard lessons that come from playing the best. It also is good to get all the bandwagon fans off the bus early too.”
North Laurel will enter the season with hopes of extending its success in 49th District play as well. The Lady Jaguars are winners of three consecutive district titles and have won 20 straight games against district competition,
“The 49th District has always been tough, and I know some will talk about the overall talent will be down, but I still never count out Coach (Ivy) Burchell and Clay County,” Mahan said. “I know many times people say this will be the year they aren’t competitive, but they always are wrong. Coach Burchell always has his team ready to compete and he controls the pace so well it makes it hard to get a very big lead on them.”
And Mahan’s thoughts on the 13th Region, and his team’s chances of bringing a 13th Region championship back to The Jungle:
“Many people have us circled as early favorites, but the returning 13th Region Champions is South Laurel,” Mayan said. “They lost a lot of great players including three of the best players in the region but they still have assembled a very good team that also has a good amount of experience. The majority have one of our teams winning region this year and competing for the next few years but the great thing about our game is when it comes to postseason time anyone can beat anyone.
“With our youth and the strength of schedule we are playing I do not expect us to win every game and that is not even what our goals are,” he added. “We are more focused on the team we will be at the end of the season than we are at the beginning. The lessons you learn from competing with the best will help us tremendously and might be the difference in the team we could be.”
