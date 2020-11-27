When Isaac Wilson took over the Corbin Lady Redhounds basketball program in 2017, he said he thought the fourth year of his tenure would be the year that his team would begin competing for a district title.
Last year, in his third year on the job, Wilson’s team had their best season under the young head coach, finishing the year with a 17-13 record, before falling to Whitley County in the opening round of the district tournament in a 51-49 nailbiter.
Wilson said he is looking forward to starting the year and seeing the progress continue with his program.
“We’re looking to continue to build what we have started here. It’s been a process since getting here at Corbin,” said Wilson. “I said in the fourth year I felt like we were going to feel good about where we were as a program and what our chances were. We lost a heartbreaker to Whitley County last season, but I like where we are and I like our chances this season.”
Corbin lost three seniors from last year’s squad, but have a trio of seniors returning that are ready to lead the Lady Redhounds to a regional tournament appearance. Shelby Stewart, Corbin’s leading scorer from last season, returns as the most experienced player on the team and one of the top players in the region. Kami Garland and Lauren Faulkner are the other two seniors who return.
“Shelby was our leading scorer from a year ago. She has been the heartbeat of our team. She has some college interest, so we are expecting a big year for her,” said Wilson. “Kami Garland is a player who has played since my first year here when she was a freshman. She brings a lot of what the team needs, little things that don’t show up in the newspaper, but stands out to coaches. Lauren Faulkner has not had a lot of varsity experience, but we like what we have seen from her and are expecting a big year for her.”
The Lady Redhounds also had two offseason additions to their squad, and both are expected to make a difference this year. Cadence Wynn transferred from South Laurel and Kallie Housley joined Corbin from Whitley County.
Housley will provide more scoring for the Lady Redhounds. She was the leading scorer for Whitley County last year, averaging 10.6 points per game. Wilson said that both Wynn and Housley will add much needed depth for the Lady Redhounds.
“I feel really good about where our roster is at. Our girls have done as good as anyone could do without having a summer to play,” said Wilson. “Two players that have really helped and will be two really nice pieces for us, will be Candence Wynn and Kallie Housley. They give us the depth that we needed this year.”
In order to put together a successful run this season, the Lady Redhounds will have to find a way to complete within the 50th District. Each year, the 50th is the best district in the region, with South Laurel finishing as the regional champs last year. This year, while the competition will be just as good, it will be anyone’s game.
Corbin figures to factor into the conversation this year, as a legitimate contender for the district title. Wilson said it’s always tough to make it through the district unscathed.
“Our district is the toughest in the region. At least one, if not two, teams who don’t reach the region tournament from our district each year, could go there and make a run,” said Wilson. “If you make it out of this district, you have a good shot at making a run.”
For Wilson and the Lady Redhounds, this year’s success will come down to how well they can play to their strengths. With a team with little size, Wilson said they will rely on their speed, quickness, and their defensive abilities to wear down opponents and take over the game.
With the lack of games during the summer, due to COVID-19, Corbin will not truly know what kind of team they have until their first tip-off.
“We have literally not played a game against another opponent since February. I think we can be a good, fast paced team. It looks to be a strength of ours, but we won’t know until we can play a game,” said Wilson. “We are short. Rebounding is one of the most important parts of the game. We’re going to have to make a concentrated effort to be hard nosed on defense. We have to find a way to compete.”
