Longtime fans of 13th Region basketball know that no matter the names that are on the roster for the Corbin Redhounds, they are going to be right there, playing with the best in the region, at the end of the year.
Perhaps the most important name on the roster is the one at the top, Coach Tony Pietrowski. Pietrowski has won four regional championships and a slew of 50th District titles during his tenure as head coach of the Redhounds, and with a relatively new squad for the 2020-2021 season, the veteran coach will have to prove once again why he is among the state’s best.
While a young team brings challenges, it also brings potential. Without a summer season, due to COVID-19 restrictions, these young Redhounds are going to have to learn on the fly this season. That means that this Corbin squad will likely finish the year much stronger than they begin.
Pietrowski said that he believes there is quite a bit of talent on this year’s roster, but, with the lack of experience and a shortened offseason, he is not sure if they will get there.
“Time will tell if we can reach our upside. With the exception of Josh Hibbitts and Carter Stewart, our team hasn’t played any significant varsity minutes,” said Pietrowski. “We also have a handful of football players we think can contribute, but again, they are in the same boat with experience. I really like the pieces we have, we just have to mesh them together and improve every day.”
Hibbits and Stewart are the most experienced players from last year’s squad. Hibbits is part of a four-man senior class that includes Grant Dickerson, TJ Terrell, and Isaac McVey. Stewart will be a freshman, and is considered one of the top young players in the region.
Pietrowski’s senior group may not have the varsity minutes that a typical senior class would have, but they have been in Corbin’s system for four years now, and they understand the culture and expectations that come with being a Redhound. Pietrowski said he needs the group to step up and be leaders this year.
“We have seniors returning. We need leadership out of this group,” said Pietrowski. “They know our expectation level and need to convey that to the team.”
While Stewart returns from a stellar eighth-grade season, in which he averaged five points per game, Corbin added another young player that looks to be a key addition for the Redhounds this season. Sophomore Hayden Llewellyn transferred to Corbin from Jellico, Tenn. this offseason and is expected to immediately become one of the top players in the region.
Llewellyn was a star as a freshman at Jellico, averaging over 26 points per game last season. He will provide some offensive power that was missing from the Redhounds last season.
“Hayden Llewellyn is a new face to our program. Most that follow high school sports will know the name,” said Pietrowski. “He offers a variety of ways to score and is extremely athletic. He still has a lot of areas he can improve in, but he has a bright future.”
Pietrowski said there are also several football players that he expects to play big minutes this season. They will not be joining the team until football season is over. Those players include Dakota Patterson, Seth Mills, Carter Sevier, and Brody Wells.
When it comes to what this group of Redhounds does best, there may not be anyone who knows that at this time in the year. With a young roster and a couple of new faces, Corbin will have to solidify their identity as a team as the season progresses.
Pietrowski said he thinks there is a lot of potential for this year, but there are still many aspects of the team in which he is uncertain.
“Upside is the word that comes to mind with this group the most,” said Pietrowski. “There are so many unknowns for us right now. I’m excited to work with this group for sure.”
With the schedule that the Redhounds will face this season, Pietrowski’s squad will have to grow up fast. There aren’t many games on the schedule that can just be chalked up to the win. The Redhounds will take on some of the region’s best before Christmas in South Laurel, North Laurel, Harlan County and Clay County.
Corbin will also participate in a few tournaments throughout the year, while taking on some non-regional opponents that will provide a challenge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.