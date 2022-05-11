LONDON — North Laurel solidified its spot as the 13th Region’s top fastpitch team by defeating Corbin for the second time this season.
The Lady Jaguars received a stellar pitching effort from Hallie Proffitt as North Laurel captured its 20th win by defeating the Lady Redhounds on Tuesday, 3-1.
Corbin (15-11) entered the contest averaging 8.1 runs per game but Proffitt scattered seven hits while striking out six batters to improve to 14-6 on the season.
“Quality win tonight against a really, really good team,” Edwards said. “Corbin put a lot of pressure on us. But as I’ve said since we got back from spring break, we are playing really good defense right now and catching everything that we are supposed to.
“We threw several runners out on the bases tonight, too,” he added. “We pitched it very well again tonight. Hallie Proffitt pitched great and the defense picked her up when she got into a couple of jams. We ran the bases well also and had a couple of timely hits. This was just a total team win and we done it the way I like to play with pitching and defense. Very satisfying win. We go to Pulaski on Friday and then it’s district tournament time.”
Edwards’ squad broke open a scoreless game in the bottom of the fifth inning, scoring all three of its runs.
Ellie Adams’ lead-off double in the bottom of the fifth inning started the rally. She was eventually driven in after Emily Sizemore hit into a fielder’s choice. Sizemore ended up at second base after Adams beat the throw home to score the game’s first run. Bailee Root’s single moved Emily Sizemore to third while Saige McClure’s single scored Emily Sizemore, and Root, and pushing North Laurel’s lead to 3-0.
The Lady Jaguars held the three-run edge until the bottom of the seventh inning as Bailey Stewart’s single scored Alayna Reynolds.
Proffitt finished the game without allowing anymore runs, getting Kallie Housley to ground out to end the game.
Bailee Root led North Laurel with a 3-for-3 effort at the plate while scoring once. McClure finished with a hit, and an RBI while Emily Sizemore had a hit, RBI, and a run scored. Proffitt, Bella Sizemore, Madison Parman, and Adams each finished with a hit apiece.
“We started off this season fairly slow but my girls have really played well especially since we got back from spring break,” Edwards said. “I hope that can carry over into the post season.”
Housley took the loss, pitching seven inning for Corbin while allowing nine hits, and three earned runs. She struck out three batters.
Danni Foley turned in a 2-for-2 effort for the Lady Redhounds while Alayna Reynolds had two hits and a run scored. Bailey Stewart finished with a hit, and an RBI while Housley, and Morgan Hicks each finished with a hit apiece.
“Big game again as usual,” Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said. “But my girls have the power to win, we have ability to make big things happen — one inning a missed third strike puts one on and a few hits or barely missed balls costs us those three runs.
“But that’s softball, we have to learn, grow, and let this help fuel the fire to want to win and do what we know we can do which is win,” she added. “I’m always proud of my team no matter what. North had the upper hand tonight. My team had opportunities and we pushed the envelope. I ran players when I could have been more reserved but when playing teams like North, you have to be ready to bring your best, trust your team, and make things happen. We still got this. I believe it with all my heart. Kallie Housley pitched an outstanding game, my players hit and were making contact, Danni Foley was solid again along with others with shots like Kallie.
“We didn’t, as a whole team, connect like we have been but there will be days like this,” she continued. “We will string it together. My girls have been dealt about everything that can be thrown at them this season and they still show up and compete, game after game. I’m super proud of them! Let’s Go Lady Redhounds.”
The Lady Jaguars will be back in action Friday on the road against Pulaski County at 6 p.m. Corbin will travel to play Southwestern on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.