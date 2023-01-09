LONDON — North Laurel senior Emily Sizemore scored 26 points to help guide her team to a 69-46 win over South Laurel while also becoming North Laurel’s girls basketball program’s career leader in points scored with 2,170.
“When you talk about Emily Sizemore, it would be easy to talk about her as a scorer, but she really is one of the best all-around players, and people, I have ever had the opportunity to coach,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “With her 26 points tonight, she breaks the all-time scoring record at North Laurel. She was already the all-time leader in assists and rebounds. I don’t know many players that have the trifecta like that.
“It would be negligible though to box her in by just describing her stats, as she is one of the most complete players, leader, and young Christian ladies I have ever been around,” he added. “I am blessed beyond measure to have her lead my team one last time this year. When she is gone after this year I hope the North Laurel faithful understand just what a huge legacy she has left on our school for basketball, softball and in the classroom.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.