LOG MOUNTAIN — Jeff Davis’ South Laurel Cardinals bounced back from their loss to North Laurel on Friday by recording a 73-35 victory over Middlesboro.
The Cardinals (7-3) wasted little time taking control of the game by jumping out to a 20-5 lead in the first quarter while never looking back.
Nine different players scored for South Laurel with Eli Gover’s 24 points leading the way for the Cardinals. Caden Jones tossed in 13 points while Parker Payne and Brayden Reed each scored nine points apiece.
“I’m extremely proud of how our guys came out to start the game after a quick turnaround from last night’s game,” Davis said. “It was good to get a lot of kids some good minutes. Eli played really well and thought he was more aggressive on both ends of the floor.”
Gover hit three of his game-high six 3-pointers in the first quarter, allowing South Laurel to build a 15-point cushion while scoring nine points in the opening quarter.
He added seven more points in the second quarter while Jones scored four points to push the Cardinals’ lead to 39-20 at halftime.
Reed scored six points in the third quarter while Payne and Gover each added five points apiece as the South Laurel’s lead grew to 57-30.
The Cardinals secured the win by outscoring the Yellow Jackets, 16-5, during the fourth quarter while Ashton Garland, Gover, and Jones each scored three points apiece.
South Laurel is scheduled to be back in action Friday on the road against Whitley County. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
South Laurel 73, Middlesboro 35
South Laurel 20 19 18 16 73
Middlesboro 5 15 10 5 35
South Laurel (73) — Anders 7, Smith 4, Steele 2, Garland 3, Gover 24, Bundy 2, Jones 13, Payne 9, Reed 9.
Middlesboro (35) — Woody 4, Grigsby 8, Barton 1, Barnard 3, West 7, Helton 7, Kyle 1, King 2, Bayless 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.