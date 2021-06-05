HARLAN — South Laurel clicked on all cylinders during its easy 10-0 win over host Harlan County during first-round action of Saturday’s 13th Region Fastpitch State Tournament.
The Lady Cardinal pitching duo of Karly Gray and Chloe Taylor combined to toss a perfect game while Taylor delivered damage at the plate, going a perfect 2-for-2 with two RBI, and three runs scored.
South Laurel (21-12) scored five runs in the first inning while adding two runs in the second inning and three more in the third inning to pick up the 10-run victory.
The Lady Cardinals will now face-off against today’s winner of Jackson County and Knox Central at 8 p.m. during semifinal action on Monday.
Madison Worley collected two hits and an RBI while Katie Jervis finished with a hit and two RBI after returning to play from an injury for the first time in 24 games. Jaylyn Lewis also added a hit and two RBI while Gray and Makayla Blair both finished with a hit and an RBI apiece. Kylie Clem, Addison Baker, and Aubree Laster both had a hit apiece in the win.
